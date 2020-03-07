Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen rally, Celtic hit five and Hearts earn point

Aberdeen’s Bruce Anderson (L) celebrates with goalscorer Andrew Considine

Aberdeen came from behind to beat 10-man Hibernian, while Celtic thrashed St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Christian Doidge gave Hibs the lead in a pulsating first half but the Dons were denied a penalty shortly afterwards and, helped by Steven Whittaker's red card, used that grievance as the basis for a 3-1 comeback win.

Adam Jackson's own goal and an Andrew Considine strike turned the game on its head before Curtis Main sealed Aberdeen's first league win at Pittodrie this year.

A Leigh Griffiths hat-trick helped Celtic to a thumping 5-0 win over St Mirren at Parkhead and confirmed his return to form ahead of Scotland's crunch Euro 2020 semi-final play-off.

Leigh Griffiths celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 Celtic

The Hoops striker is keen to get back into Steve Clarke's set-up for the game against Israel at Hampden Park later in the month.

Two well-taken goals before the break had the Scottish Premiership leaders cruising and his third in the second half, after strike partner Odsonne Edouard had notched in the 54th minute, surely put him back on the international radar.

Callum McGregor scored from the spot in the 90th minute and with eight games remaining, the league leaders remain unbeaten domestically in 2020 and are now 16 points ahead of Rangers.

Conor Washington netted his second goal in three days to earn Hearts a point from a 1-1 draw with Motherwell at Tynecastle.

Hearts’ Steven Naismith celebrates Conor Washington’s goal

Christopher Long brought Hearts back down to earth following their consecutive wins over Rangers and Hibs as he capitalised on Craig Halkett's mistake to give the visitors a 21st-minute lead, but Washington followed up his Edinburgh derby goal as he netted from close range four minutes into the second half.

A late Callum Hendry strike boosted St Johnstone's hopes of a top-six finish as they edged out Livingston 1-0.

The 22-year-old striker smashed home the winner six minutes from the end of a dull affair which had looked set to end scoreless.

Marios Ogkmpoe scored a late penalty to boost Hamilton's hopes of surviving in the top flight to beat Kilmarnock 1-0.

Mikel Miller saw red in the 78th minute but Ogkmpoe converted from the spot just before full-time as Accies extended their unbeaten run to four games.