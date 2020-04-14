Dundee not yet ready to vote on SPFL resolution

Dundee have reiterated their call for "integrity and impartiality" around the SPFL’s controversial end-of-season proposal but say they are not ready to cast their deciding vote on the resolution.

The SPFL tabled a proposal to end the season in all three divisions below the Premiership, with the top flight remaining postponed for the time being but with the governing body having the option to finish the campaign if it proves impossible to fulfil fixtures due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dundee have been left with the deciding ballot after the Premiership and Leagues One and Two backed the proposal in Friday's vote.

3:26 Sky Sports News reporter Luke Shanley explains why Dundee have the final say on a crucial SPFL vote that could see the three lower leagues finish as they stand right now Sky Sports News reporter Luke Shanley explains why Dundee have the final say on a crucial SPFL vote that could see the three lower leagues finish as they stand right now

Inverness chief executive Scot Gardiner says Dundee had informed them and Partick Thistle they had also voted against the SPFL's resolution as the three clubs were part of a WhatsApp group sharing information but SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan says Dundee's crucial vote has not yet been received as the club contacted the governing body after Friday's 5pm deadline to withdraw their 'no' vote before it arrived with the SPFL following a technical hitch.

Now, Dundee say they are still no further forward in deciding whether to back or reject the proposal and have issued a statement "following a weekend of discussion and contemplation" and say reconstruction has been a key feature of talks.

The statement said: "As we made clear in our statement on Friday afternoon, it is a time for integrity and impartiality within Scottish football. Our view on that has not changed. Over the past few days, we have entered into various positive discussions with reconstruction at the forefront of these.

0:58 Falkirk chairman Gary Deans says the SPFL made the mistake of conflating separate issues and 'backed themselves into a corner' Falkirk chairman Gary Deans says the SPFL made the mistake of conflating separate issues and 'backed themselves into a corner'

"Given our discussions and considering all aspects, we don't feel we are in a position to comment further on the resolution that was put forward.

"We understand that this may bring more questions than answers and we will look to give a much more substantial account of the past few days at the conclusion of this process.

"Our supporters should know that we are, as always, looking out for the best interests of both Dundee Football Club and Scottish football as a whole."

Earlier on Tuesday, Partick Thistle confirmed that they had sought legal advice on the resolution and insisted that Dundee's original vote must stand.

0:30 Alan McInally says it's 'a joke' that Dundee were able to retract their vote on the SPFL's resolution to end the lower-league season early Alan McInally says it's 'a joke' that Dundee were able to retract their vote on the SPFL's resolution to end the lower-league season early

"The original vote by Dundee FC was cast in line with the SPFL's own rules and must stand, meaning that the resolution falls," stated the legal opinion given by Thistle's QC.

Rangers have called for SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal adviser Rod McKenzie to be suspended and an independent investigation launched into the voting process, while Hearts owner Ann Budge says the SPFL tried to "unduly influence" the outcome of the vote.