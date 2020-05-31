No reason to stall new Scottish Premiership campaign, says Kris Boyd

Kris Boyd sees no reason to stall the new Scottish season as participants would be more controlled than people have been in public areas such as British beaches.

Three people were seriously hurt on Saturday at Durdle Door in Dorset, with the arrival of air ambulances meaning several hundred people stood in two huddled groups for them to land.

By contrast, Premier League clubs have followed a phased reintroduction to training ahead of the competition's planned resumption on June 17 and Boyd anticipates a similar approach in the SPFL.

After it was announced clubs can return to training from June 11, the Scottish government's national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch has urged caution over a mooted start date of August 1 for the 2020/21 Premiership campaign.

Former Rangers forward Boyd, however, thinks procedures which will be in place make that date practical and told Sky Sports News: "It's going to be one of the safest places to go.

The 2019/20 campaign was brought to an end early in Scotland so attentions are now on when the new season can begin

"You'll get tested on the way in and the way out, basically, all week in training. Players and officials are going to know that they're fine.

"When I look at the Scottish game, I don't see why we can't get it back up and running. You see the numbers that are on beaches but you're in control of who goes to a football stadium.

"You're in control of the full thing so I don't understand why we can't get football back. The whole of the UK loves football and we want to see it back.

"The Bundesliga numbers have probably rocketed with people watching it in the UK and we want our national sport back.

"I don't think we can keep putting it off and off and off. We need to try to get back to normality as quickly as we possibly can but also do it safely.

"For me, personally, if I can see the amount of numbers who are on the beach and running about out there, I don't understand why we can't get football back up and running."