SPFL has taken lead on restructuring issue, insists chief executive Neil Doncaster

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has rejected criticism of the organisation's role in discussions over restructuring, insisting it has taken the lead on the issue.

The 2020/21 season of the Scottish Premiership will begin in August - exclusively on Sky Sports - but it is still unclear how the league will be formatted.

Discussions, largely led by Rangers and Hearts, over restructuring the current 12-10-10-10 format of the Scottish professional leagues have been ongoing since the 2019/20 season was curtailed in May, but a resolution is yet to be found.

The SPFL have now proposed a new 14-10-10-10 format, and have asked clubs to provide an indicative vote on the plan by Monday.

If it is successful, the new format will be in place in August; if it is not, Doncaster says no more reconstruction talks will take place before the new season starts.

Hearts owner Ann Budge has been a prominent supporter of league restructuring after her team were relegated from the curtailed Premiership

Doncaster says the SPFL - as a members' organisation - must do what the clubs think is best, but does not believe it has taken a back seat over restructuring.

He told Sky Sports News: "It's up to any club to bring forward a proposal at any time, and various clubs have put forward proposals, both related to reconstruction and other issues. Ultimately, if they have support from members, then it's important that's voted through.

"We are taking the lead. We've gone out to clubs with a specific structure. We've asked them to indicate whether they would support that structure. If sufficient numbers do, then we'll come back with a resolution.

"What became clear from the first stage of consultation was that a temporary fix was not going to gain sufficient approval. There was some sympathy for the idea of an expanded Premiership, and that's the basis on which we've gone back to clubs.

"We're asking them a very specific question: would you support a 14-10-10-10 structure? If sufficient clubs indicate over the weekend that they are supportive, then that's what we'll bring forward."

The Scottish Premiership is set to return in August as part of a new deal with Sky Sports

Doncaster also suggested that, if the 14-10-10-10 plans are not passed, he does not believe it will stop clubs from lobbying for a change to the structure of the leagues.

"The only certainty when it comes to divisional structure is that, whatever you have at any moment in time, it is not the right one," he said. "People always think that there may be a better structure out there.

"We've had this 12-team Premiership for the better part of 20 years. The split has become something that people are well used to. It provides tight finishes, both at the top and at the bottom, and it's exciting.

"Some believe that going to a 14-team format will avoid the perceived unfairness that the relegation of clubs at the end of the season has created. But ultimately it depends on a sufficient numbers of clubs backing it for it to become a reality."

Hampden could host Premiership matches

Doncaster also gave his backing to Hearts and Hibernian's talks with the Scottish Rugby Union over using Murrayfield to host home matches, and believes Hampden Park could also be a potential venue when the Premiership returns.

Hampden, along with Murrayfield, is one of Scotland's largest stadiums, and would provide clubs with greater flexibility when it comes to admitting people to watch football while social distancing guidelines brought about by coronavirus are still in force.

Doncaster says Hampden Park could host Premiership matches in future

Doncaster said: "I like the idea of creative thinking to help clubs get fans back into stadia, as soon as they safely can. If there are larger stadia out there that are going to help with social distancing, then that can only be part of a very positive solution.

"The sooner we can get fans back in stadia, the better it will be for everyone. We've got a number of really big stadia across Scotland that may be able to be used by clubs, if that's what they want to do.

"We don't yet know what the arrangements might be to enable fans back into stadia, but it's likely that there's going to be some form of social distancing required, at least in the early stages.

"Clearly, the bigger stadia you've got to play with, the easier that will be."