Hearts, Partick relegation case to go to Scottish FA arbitration

Hearts and Partick's case will go to Scottish FA arbitration

Hearts and Partick Thistle's case to have their relegations overturned will go to arbitration by the Scottish FA.

The two clubs have been bidding to overturn the decision to relegate them following the decision to end the campaign early in April due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hearts were relegated from the Scottish Premiership, Partick from the Championship and Stranraer from League One.

Lord Clark announced his verdict on Friday after three days of arguments at the Court of Session via tele-conference and granted the request from the SPFL, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers to suspend Hearts and Partick's court action.

Hearts and Partick had wanted their case to be heard in open court.

Hearts owner Ann Budge's league reconstruction proposal failed to gain necessary support

The Scottish FA will now set up a panel, likely to be made up of retired judges and lawyers, to deal with the case.

Lord Clark refused a request by Dundee United, Raith and Cove to throw out the case made by Hearts and Partick.

He also granted a request by Hearts and Partick for all documentation relating to their case to be released to the independent arbitration panel for examination.

Hearts and Partick launched a legal bid to scrap promotion and relegation this season after several attempts at a proposed league reconstruction failed to gain the necessary support.

During the three-day hearing, lawyers acting on behalf of SPFL, Dundee United, Raith and Cove had argued that the dispute should be resolved by the Scottish FA.