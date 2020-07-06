Scottish Premiership: One positive coronavirus test among 936 taken by players and staff

The Joint Response Group has confirmed 936 Scottish Premiership players and team staff have been tested for coronavirus with one positive test.

The clubs are training again ahead of the new Premiership season, which gets underway on August 1.

And testing for COVID-19 has now begun, with the first set of results announced on Monday.

A statement read: "The Joint Response Group can confirm that between Monday 29 June and Sunday 5 July, a total of 936 Scottish Premiership players and team staff were tested for COVID-19.

"Of these, one person has tested positive.

"The Joint Response Group will provide this information weekly as part of its Return to Football strategy and for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"Due to medical confidentiality, no specific details will be provided on individuals tested."