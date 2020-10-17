St Mirren vs Motherwell postponed after coronavirus cases

The Scottish league has launched an investigation after St Mirren's latest positive Covid-19 test sparked the postponement of their league match against Motherwell.

Two players had already contracted the virus earlier this week with a third forced into precautionary self-isolation.

St Mirren said they were unable to fulfil Saturday's fixture at the Simple Digital Arena as the latest test result meant a number of other squad members would have to go into self-isolation.

A league statement read: "St Mirren have informed the SPFL that, due to a number of positive tests for Covid-19 amongst their playing squad and coaching staff, they have only 12 registered fit players, including four goalkeepers,

available for today's game against Motherwell - and that, as a result, St Mirren are unable to fulfil today's fixture.

"As a result, and in line with standard procedure, the SPFL have postponed the fixture pending an investigation into the events at St Mirren."

Jim Goodwin's side were forced to play against Hibernian and Celtic without three first-team goalkeepers earlier this season following two positive tests, which led to the Paisley club bringing in Hearts' Zdenek Zlamal on an emergency loan deal.

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick added: "It is very disappointing that we are faced with this situation despite the numerous precautions and safeguards that are in place within the club.

"As a result we regret this has caused our game against Motherwell to be postponed.

"This is hugely frustrating for our fans, the players and staff, and for everyone connected with the club. We will be working with the SPFL and relevant health authorities on this matter and will provide an appropriate update when more information is available.

"This once again underlines the absolute necessity of maintaining vigilance to ensure that players, officials and their families minimise the risk of infection to keep everyone safe."

St Mirren sit 11th, level on points with bottom club St Johnstone, in the Scottish Premiership after their opening 10 games.