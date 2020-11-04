Scottish Premiership: Ross County vs Livingston can have up to 300 fans attend

Fans will return to Scottish football on Friday when up to 300 spectators will attend the Premiership match between Ross County and Livingston.

The news follows publication of the Scottish Government's Coronavirus (Covid-19) Strategic Framework for Scotland, which allows restricted numbers of fans to attend stadia located in local authority areas with Protection Level 1 of the Framework.

Ross County hosted 300 fans earlier this season after their match against Celtic was used as a test event.

Scottish Football's Joint Response Group said: "[We have] today welcomed the Scottish Government decision to allow 300 fans to attend some professional football matches.

"The JRG will work with Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC, Elgin City FC and those Highland League clubs also in Level 1 local authority areas over the coming weeks on their operational plans, to ensure the safe return of fans to those clubs as soon as possible."

JRG Chairman and Scottish FA President Rod Petrie said: "We welcome the Scottish Government's green light to the return of fans to football stadia after an eight-month hiatus."

Image: SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster says he is grateful to the Scottish government for allowing fans to start attending matches

And SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster commented: "I'm sure this news will be cheered by every player, official and fan in our game.

"All clubs in Scotland are desperate to get fans back safely in the open air and we are very grateful to the Scottish Government for approving this crucial first step towards the return of supporters to every ground.

"All of us in the SPFL have missed the enormous difference which our passionate supporters bring to the game, not to mention the absolutely crucial matchday revenue, and everyone involved will be working flat-out to ensure that the return of fans to the Global Energy Stadium goes smoothly this Friday."

Image: The Global Energy Stadium will welcome supporters on Friday night

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson said: "We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to host 300 fans this Friday.

"I think it is only reward for the hard work and commitment from our team, that really successfully organised our test event v Celtic in September.

"There is no doubting that the timescale provides a challenge but sometimes you have to relish that and it can make the process stronger.

"We thank the Scottish Government, SPFL and SFA for their support and trust in us, and their belief that we can continue to deliver a safe environment for our supporters here in Dingwall, which is a Tier 1 area.

"It is essential that all fans follow the information on our website and that will be emailed out to the 300 who will be given the opportunity to attend."