Nicola Sturgeon condemns lockdown-breaching Rangers fans as 28 arrests are made during title celebrations

Police Scotland make 28 arrests and issue seven fixed penalty notices for lockdown breaches and incidents of disorder; First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon's plea to Rangers: "Please ask fans to go home"

Police move in as Rangers fans gather at George Square after they are crowned champions

Nicola Sturgeon has hit out at celebrating Rangers fans who breached coronavirus restrictions - warning they threaten Scotland's lockdown easing - while Police Scotland have made 28 arrests.

Thousands of fans gathered outside Ibrox and in Glasgow's George Square to celebrate the triumph on Sunday.

Police Scotland confirmed 28 arrests were made while seven people were issued with fixed penalty notices or will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

Offences included "breaches of coronavirus regulations, acts of disorder, pyrotechnic use and a number of arrests for assaulting police officers and sectarian related breach of the peace", police said.

Sturgeon tweeted twice during the celebrations calling on Rangers to ask their fans, out celebrating, to go home and warning the actions threaten to delay Scotland's exiting of lockdown.

I share folks’ anger at this. Everyone has made so many sacrifices in the past year & seeing a minority risk our progress is infuriating & disgraceful. It is deeply unfair to the entire country, and the police have a hard enough job already. Please ask fans to go home @RangersFC https://t.co/haH5DAzhIh — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 7, 2021

She posted on Twitter as celebrations continued into Sunday evening: "I share folks' anger at this. Everyone has made so many sacrifices in the past year & seeing a minority risk our progress is infuriating & disgraceful. It is deeply unfair to the entire country, and the police have a hard enough job already. Please ask fans to go home @RangersFC."

She had originally said on Sunday afternoon: "I congratulate Rangers on the title win and recognise what a moment this is for fans.

"But gathering in crowds just now risks lives, and could delay exit from lockdown for everyone else. If those gathering care at all about the safety of others and the country, they will go home."

Celtic's failure to beat Dundee United on Sunday ensured Steven Gerrard's side were crowned Scottish champions for the first time since the 2010/11 season.