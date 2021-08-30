Police Scotland made aware of sectarian singing by a group of people in Glasgow on Sunday; Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf tweeted: "Disgusted to once again see anti-Irish racism rear its ugly head."

Old Firm: Police Scotland investigating footage of sectarian abuse in Glasgow

Police have begun an investigation after a video was circulated online of a group chanting sectarian abuse in Glasgow ahead of Sunday's Old Firm game at Ibrox.

Rangers beat their city rivals 1-0 thanks to Filip Helander's second-half header in the sides' first meeting of the season.

Police Scotland released a statement on Monday morning in response to the incident saying: "We were made aware of sectarian singing by a group of people in the Jamaica Street area of Glasgow on Sunday.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

There were also reports of sectarian abuse directed at Celtic players when they travelled to Ibrox in January.

Following the reported incident in Glasgow on Sunday, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf tweeted: "For those hurling racist abuse at our Irish community telling them to "go home" - Scotland is their home.

"Disgusted to once again see anti-Irish racism rear its ugly head.

"Solidarity with our Irish community. I am sure Police Scotland will hold those responsible to account."

Show Racism The Red Card Scotland added: "Our charity stands in solidarity with Scotland's Irish and Catholic communities targeted by hate yesterday.

"Chants of "why don't you go home" are racist. Anti-Irish and anti-Catholic hatred in all its forms must be challenged and treated with the seriousness it deserves.

"Religious intolerance and xenophobia must never be accepted as a fact of life by any community or any person in Scotland.

"Educating the future generation to recognise and safely challenge such hate is crucial. Rather than words, communities and charities need more support.

"We commend members of the public for documenting yesterday's scenes and urge all to report them to Police Scotland."