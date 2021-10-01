Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United, St Mirren & Livingston feature in September's team of the month

Dundee United are the dominant side in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the month, with three players making the cut.

Thomas Courts' side ended September in fifth spot following a 1-1 draw against Celtic, who have two players included in the XI despite winning just one league match across the month.

Premiership leaders Rangers, Hearts, Livingston and St Mirren are also represented as WhoScored.com run through their top-performing XI from September...

GK: Max Stryjek (Livingston) - 7.50/10

Stryjek impressed against Dundee and denied Leigh Griffiths to earn a clean sheet

Max Stryjek was the second busiest goalkeeper in the division as only Liam Kelly (18) made more saves than the Livingston shot-stopper (16) in September.

The 25-year-old was one of two players to win multiple man-of-the-match awards, securing the accolade in meetings with Dundee and Celtic, while two clean sheets from three games helped him yield a WhoScored.com rating of 7.50.

RB: James Tavernier (Rangers) - 7.33/10

The first of two Rangers players to make the cut, James Tavernier looked back to his best for the Gers as he created seven goalscoring chances across his three appearances, the seventh-best return in the division.

Tavernier scored his first league goal of the season last month and that helped the right-back to an average WhoScored.com rating of 7.33 in September.

CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) - 7.61/10

Carter-Vickers celebrates his first goal for Celtic on debut

Celtic also have two players make the team of the month despite an indifferent September. Cameron Carter-Vickers made an immediate impact for the Bhoys, scoring in a man of the match display against Ross County.

The 23-year-old could only help Celtic to four points from three games, but 277 accurate passes, more than any other player, showed that his distribution was on point and helped the American to a WhoScored.com rating of 7.61.

CB: Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) - 7.59/10

Ryan Edwards cleared an effort off the line to help secure a 1-0 derby win over rivals Dundee

Dundee United are the dominant side in the Scottish Premiership best XI for September with Ryan Edwards the first of three Tangerines representatives.

Dundee United conceded just one league goal last month with Edwards crucial to their defensive resolve as no player made more clearances than the 27-year-old (23) to contribute towards his inclusion with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.59.

LB: Scott McMann (Dundee United) - 7.35/10

Scott McMann has made the step up from the Scottish Championship to the Premiership look easy as he rounds off the defence with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.35.

A total of 12 tackles and interceptions ranked him among the top 10 in September, with McMann good value for his inclusion.

RM: Liel Abada (Celtic) - 7.34/10

Abada has scored six goals across all competitions since joining Celtic

The second Celtic player in the side is young winger Liel Abada. Two of the five goals the Israeli has directly contributed to this season came in September as he provided the assist for one of Albian Ajeti's two goals against Ross County after the international break and netted in the recent 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

Only a handful of players made more key passes than Abada (eight) to secure a spot in the side with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.34.

CM: Joe Aribo (Rangers) - 7.65/10

With a WhoScored.com rating of 7.65, Joe Aribo is the Scottish Premiership player of the month. Aribo had a direct hand in two of Rangers' four league goals in September, providing the assist for Fashion Sakala in their 1-1 draw with Motherwell and netting in the 1-0 win at Dundee.

Only Liel Abada (three) created more clear-cut goalscoring opportunities than Aribo (2), while six successful dribbles was one of the better returns to contribute towards the 25-year-old's award.

CM: Ian Harkes (Dundee United) - 7.52/10

Joining Aribo in the middle of the park is the third and final Dundee United representative.

Both goals Ian Harkes has scored this season came in September as the 26-year-old netted in the win at Dundee and the draw at Celtic. Six tackles was also a solid return for Harkes, who earned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.52.

LM: Scott Tanser (St Mirren) - 7.48/10

Tanser is one of two St Mirren players in the XI

Featuring from the left is St Mirren's Scott Tanser. The 26-year-old put in a series of solid shifts out wide in September and registered his second assist of the season, providing for Joe Shaughnessy's equaliser in St Mirren's 2-2 draw at Hibs.

Seven key passes was among one of the better returns in the Premiership in September as Tanser features with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.48.

CF: Liam Boyce (Hearts) - 7.19/10

Boyce scored twice in the league for Hearts during September

Hearts maintained their unbeaten start to the season with Liam Boyce playing a key role for the Edinburgh side.

Two of the five goals Boyce has scored in 2021/22 came in September as he found the back of the net against Ross County and Livingston.

A total of 10 Aerial duels won was also a solid return to help the Hearts forward to a WhoScored.com rating of 7.19.

CF: Jamie McGrath (St Mirren) - 7.37/10

St. Mirren at long last earned their first league win of the season in the final gameweek of September with Jamie McGrath crucial in that 3-2 win over Aberdeen.

McGrath provided the assist, that his first of the season, for Connor Ronan's equaliser in the victory, with his one assist coming from eight key passes. The 25-year-old was also one of the most fouled players in the division (11) in September as he returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.37.