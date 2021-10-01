Rangers and Hearts join Aberdeen in enabling fans to attend weekend's Scottish Premiership games without proof of vaccine

Aberdeen first postponed the trialling of the proof of vaccine scheme for Sunday's league meeting with Celtic, live on Sky Sports, following major problems reported with Scotland's Covid Vaccine App; Rangers and Hearts will continue to use their weekend games as a test event

Friday 1 October 2021 19:45, UK

Pittodrie
Image: Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen will admit supporters without vaccine passports this weekend

Rangers and Hearts have joined Aberdeen in permitting fans to attend their Scottish Premiership games this weekend without proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

Aberdeen first postponed the trialling of the proof of vaccination status for Sunday's league meeting with Celtic, live on Sky Sports, following major problems reported with Scotland's Covid Vaccine App.

Under new Scottish Government rules introduced on Friday, games with over 10,000 fans this weekend are subject to spot checks, but this will not be enforced until October 18.

Aberdeen
Celtic

Sunday 3rd October 11:00am Kick off 12:00pm

"We fully appreciate the confusion this has now caused as well as the controversy surrounding the scheme," Aberdeen said in a club statement.

"It is our understanding that the scheme will be reviewed by MSPs every three weeks."

Rangers and Hearts will continue to use their home weekend games against Hibernian and Motherwell respectively as a test event with a view to minimising disruption once the scheme is fully implemented later this month.

