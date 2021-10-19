Hearts' Robbie Neilson and Dundee's James McPake charged by Scottish Football Association

Robbie Neilson and James McPake, whose teams meet at Tynecastle in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, were both sent off at the weekend; Hearts head coach Neilson offered a one-game touchline ban, while there is no fixed suspension for Dundee boss McPake

Tuesday 19 October 2021 20:20, UK

Aberdeen&#39;s Scott Brown (left) exchanges words with Dundee manager James McPake during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Aberdeen at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, on October 16, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Image: Dundee manager James McPake was involved in a touchline dispute in the Scottish Premiership match with Aberdeen

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson and Dundee manager James McPake have both been charged with misconduct by the Scottish Football Association.

Neilson received two bookings as Hearts drew against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday and has been offered a one-match ban.

McPake was shown a straight red card towards the end of his team's 2-1 victory over Aberdeen after appearing to throw the ball back into his dugout when Dons left-back Jack MacKenzie was looking to take a quick throw-in.

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Aberdeen.

There is no fixed suspension for the Dundee boss, who faces a hearing on November 4 having already served a ban for misconduct this season.

If Neilson accepts his charge, he will miss his side's Scottish Premiership match against Dundee at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and Hearts.

Neilson was shown a yellow card at Ibrox on Saturday immediately after calling for Juninho Bacuna to be sent off following the Rangers midfielder's clash with Stephen Kingsley right beside him.

He appeared to clap and put his thumbs up towards referee Don Robertson and was instantly shown another yellow and sent off.

Speaking after the match, Neilson said: "I am more disappointed at the fourth official because the boy (Bacuna) has grabbed Stephen Kingsley by the throat right in front of him. That is a red card.

"So I complained about that and complained again and got a second one. But when you come to these places you are not going to get the decisions."

