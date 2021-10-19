Hearts' Robbie Neilson and Dundee's James McPake charged by Scottish Football Association

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson and Dundee manager James McPake have both been charged with misconduct by the Scottish Football Association.

Neilson received two bookings as Hearts drew against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday and has been offered a one-match ban.

McPake was shown a straight red card towards the end of his team's 2-1 victory over Aberdeen after appearing to throw the ball back into his dugout when Dons left-back Jack MacKenzie was looking to take a quick throw-in.

There is no fixed suspension for the Dundee boss, who faces a hearing on November 4 having already served a ban for misconduct this season.

If Neilson accepts his charge, he will miss his side's Scottish Premiership match against Dundee at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Neilson was shown a yellow card at Ibrox on Saturday immediately after calling for Juninho Bacuna to be sent off following the Rangers midfielder's clash with Stephen Kingsley right beside him.

He appeared to clap and put his thumbs up towards referee Don Robertson and was instantly shown another yellow and sent off.

Speaking after the match, Neilson said: "I am more disappointed at the fourth official because the boy (Bacuna) has grabbed Stephen Kingsley by the throat right in front of him. That is a red card.

"So I complained about that and complained again and got a second one. But when you come to these places you are not going to get the decisions."