Scottish Premiership: Rangers, Celtic, Ross County, Motherwell, Hearts and St Mirren players in team of the week

Ross County put in a five-star showing at Dundee and have four players make the XI as they picked up their first win of the season.

League leaders Rangers also feature in the XI after battling back to earn a draw against Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Celtic are just two points behind the champions and have three players in the side after a 3-1 win at Hibernian.

St Mirren came back to draw 2-2 against Motherwell, with players from both clubs also represented, as are Hearts who remain the only unbeaten club this season after drawing at St Johnstone.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best performing players from the XI from Wednesday's action...

5. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) - 8.28 rating

Highlights from Ross County's first Scottish Premiership win of the season as Malky Mackay's side thrashed Dundee 5-0.

Ross County were imperious at Dens Park, ruthlessly dispatching Dundee 5-0. Alex Iacovitti put in an assured display at the heart of the visitors' defence, earning a WhoScored.com rating of 8.28 in the process.

The 24-year-old provided the assist for Harry Clarke's opener after just 18 minutes, his first of the season, that coming from his only key pass.

Off the ball, Iacovitti was solid, making eight clearances, four interceptions and winning seven aerial duels to cap a solid shift.

4. Tony Watt (Motherwell) - 8.46 rating

Tony Watt moved level with Hibs star Martin Doyle on seven goals in the race for the golden boot as he bagged a double in Motherwell's 2-2 draw with St. Mirren.

Watt found the back of the net from two of three shots early in the second half and while Motherwell were unable to hold out for all three points on Wednesday, it won't have dampened another impressive display from the 27-year-old, who came away from the stalemate with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.46.

3. David Turnbull (Celtic) - 9.05 rating

Highlights from Easter Road as Celtic beat Hibernian 3-1 to move to within two points of top spot in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic closed the gap to rivals Rangers as they earned their fourth successive league win, securing all the spoils in a 3-1 victory at Hibs. The Bhoys made a flying start to the clash, racing into a 2-0 lead with just 14 minutes on the clock courtesy of goals from Anthony Ralston and Cameron Carter-Vickers, the latter one of three Celtic players in the best XI.

David Turnbull provided the assists for both goals, those coming from five key passes in total. Turnbull was solid off the ball, too, making three interceptions, one tackle and one clearance to contribute towards his inclusion with a WhoScored.com rating of 9.05.

2. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) - 9.10 rating

Highlights from Fir Park where Tony Watt's double for Motherwell was cancelled out by Eamonn Brophy's brace.

Like Tony Watt, Eamonn Brophy also netted twice at Fir Park as Motherwell were held 2-2 by St. Mirren. Brophy's second half two-goal salvo rescued a point for the Buddies as the 25-year-old found a way past Liam Kelly with two of seven shots.

The St. Mirren hitman was unfortunate not to add an assist having made two key passes at Motherwell, while an additional two successful dribbles sees the Scot feature on the frontline with a WhoScored.com rating of 9.10.

1. James Tavernier (Rangers) - 9.36 rating

Highlights from Ibrox as Rangers recovered from 2-0 down to draw against Aberdeen and remain top of the Scottish Premiership.

Topping the leaderboard this gameweek is Rangers right-back James Tavernier. The defending champions were made to work hard for their point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Aberdeen having gone 2-0 down inside the opening 16 minutes.

Tavernier played a key role in the Rangers revival, following up his assist for Alfredo Morelos' fourth league goal of the season with the equaliser from the spot 10 minutes from time.

Those came from respective returns of six key passes and one shot. In addition, Tavernier made eight tackles - no player has made more in a Scottish Premiership match this season - as he shone to earn a WhoScored.com rating of 9.36.