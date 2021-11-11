Rangers v Celtic: Nine men due to appear in court over racist singing before Old Firm game in August

Police Scotland charged nine men, whose ages range from 18 to 26, will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court between the end of January and March 2022

The incident took place before Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox in the first Old Firm game of the season

Nine men are due to appear in court next year accused of racist singing in Glasgow city centre before Rangers' clash with Celtic on August 29.

In September, Police Scotland arrested and charged nine men in connection with the incident and reports were submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sky Sports News can reveal that the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service has now set dates for appearances at Glasgow Sheriff Court between the end of January and March 2022.

A 19-year-old man will appear in court on January 25, while six men - aged 24, 22, 23, 21, 21, 23 will be summoned on January 27.

A 26-year-old man is also due to appear in court on February 23 and an 18-year-old man will appear on March 15.

The match ended in a 1-0 victory for Rangers against Celtic at Ibrox in the first Old Firm game of the season.

