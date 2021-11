Hibs frustrated by ticket split with Celtic for League Cup final

Hibernian say they are "incredibly frustrated" that their request for an even ticket split with Celtic for the Scottish League Cup final was ignored.

Jack Ross' side will return to Hampden Park on December 19 to face Celtic, having beaten Rangers in the semi-final.

Around 17,500 Hibs fans will be spread across the west end of the ground and three sections in the south stand of the 51,000 capacity arena.

Celtic have been allocated their traditional east side of Hampden, plus sections in both the north and south stands.

"As a club, we had a number of long and intense discussions with the SPFL fighting for an even split of tickets with Celtic for the League Cup Final at Hampden Park, knowing our history of selling out tickets for cup finals and for sporting integrity," Hibs said in a statement.

"However, they have come to the decision that we will have an allocation of approximately 17,500 tickets for the match. A decision that we are incredibly frustrated about. We made our thoughts very clear."

Sales details will be revealed in due course, however prices have been frozen at 2019 charges for the game, which will kick-off at 3pm at Hibs' request.

Image: Hibs' Martin Boyle (right) celebrates with Jake Doyle-Hayes after he makes it 1-0 against Rangers

The club added: " On a positive note, we are pleased that kick-off has been scheduled for 3pm. We asked for this to be moved forward from the planned time of 4pm to help our supporters with travel to and from Hampden.

"On top of that, we are also happy that our thoughts were listened to regarding concession prices for our supporters in all areas."

Jack Ross left baffled by ticket split

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is "astonished" that their fans will not get the chance to fill half of Hampden for the Premier Sports Cup final.

"Naturally you want as many of your own supporters in the stadium for a cup final, and also historically we have taken massive crowds to cup finals in recent times," said Ross.

"The counter-argument to that is the semi-final attendance. I find that a really strange thing to take into account because the League Cup has never been one that attracted big crowds in semi-finals.

"It's baffling that we do not get that opportunity to take that allocation and Hampden never looks like a difficult stadium to segregate.

"I find it quite astonishing but it's about using it as a positive to galvanise us. And one thing I would say about Sunday is the 10,000 we had there made enough noise for 40,000 and we will hope that just under 20,000 people at the final will do the same."