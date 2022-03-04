Rangers hit with UEFA charge over fans entering pitch against Borussia Dortmund

Rangers are warning fans against running on to the pitch after they were charged by UEFA over an incident at the end of their victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The governing body has opened a case after children entered the playing area at the end of last month's Europa League last-32 second leg at Ibrox.

The club have now warned parents that they will be cracking down on any youngster running on to the pitch.

The Premiership champions have also made it clear players have been told not to give their kit to anyone running on the pitch.

A club statement read: "Rangers would like to remind fans that entering the field of play at any time is unacceptable and forbidden.

"The club have now been informed by UEFA that they have opened disciplinary proceedings after Thursday's game v Borussia Dortmund due to children entering the pitch area.

Image: Rangers claimed an historic win over Borussia Dortmund

"We have a zero-tolerance approach to those invading the pitch. In particular, any parent found to assist their child in entering the pitch area will be subject to club disciplinary policy.

"Our players have been advised that should not provide a shirt to any spectator entering the pitch area."

Rangers progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League following the impressive result against the Bundesliga side and will now take on Red Star Belgrade.