Old Firm: Second half at Ibrox delayed after glass bottle thrown into Joe Hart's goalmouth

The second half of the Old Firm clash between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox was delayed by five minutes after a glass bottle was thrown onto the pitch.

Action was about to get back underway when Joe Hart alerted referee Willie Collum about the object thrown on the pitch near the Copland Stand, with shards of glass seen sprayed across his penalty area.

After seeing the broken bottle on the ground and alerting the referee, Hart rushed over to inform Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, before discussing the incident with Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Image: Stewards helped clear the penalty area after Joe Hart alerted referee Willie Collum

A group of stewards joined referee Collum in the Celtic penalty area to help clear the area of grass, while Rangers striker Kemar Roofe also helped by checking the ground alongside Celtic's Hart.

A Police Scotland spokesperson has told Sky Sports News: "We are aware of a glass bottle being thrown on the pitch at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow during the Rangers v Celtic match on Sunday, 3 April, 2022.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Reacting to the incident, former Celtic striker Andy Walker said on Sky Sports: "That is absolutely outrageous, to see broken bottles on the field of play which can affect the referee, the players, anyone that it's aimed at. It's outrageous.

"It's one thing to demonstrate, as we saw a couple of weeks ago, to protest using tennis balls, toilet paper - and we'd even get issues with that. But broken bottles? It beggars belief.

"You're trying to sell this game everywhere, our showpiece occasion? [These are] shameful scenes, shameful that anyone would choose to throw anything onto the pitch, never mind a broken bottle."

Image: Rangers striker Kemar Roofe helped the stewards as stewards cleared Hart's penalty area

Rangers icon Ally McCoist added: "That [embarrassing] is exactly what it is. You keep thinking nothing will ever surprise you anymore but dear me. Honestly? Absolute gross stupidity."

Around 10 minutes later, objects were thrown at Celtic attacker Jota when he was about to take a corner.

Celtic moved six points clear in the Scottish Premiership title race after goals from Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers saw them come from behind to beat Rangers 2-1.

Three arrested after Ibrox vandalism

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Three people have been arrested after a turnstile at Ibrox, which was supposed to be used by Rangers fans on Sunday, was vandalised with expanding foam ahead of the Old Firm game

Three people were arrested after a turnstile at Ibrox, which was supposed to be used by Rangers fans on Sunday, was vandalised with expanding foam ahead of the Old Firm game.

The foam was sprayed around the entrances to the turnstiles at the Broomloan end, which used to traditionally be the away end for Celtic fans in this fixture.

Only 650 tickets were allocated to Celtic supporters for the fixture, which is a stark contrast to the 7,000 tickets that used to be given to every visiting team at Old Firm fixtures before 2018. Sunday's fixture was the first Glasgow derby to have away supporters in the ground since before the pandemic.

A police statement read: "Police responded around 2.45am on Sunday, April 3, 2022 following vandalism at Ibrox Stadium, Govan.

"Officers attended and three men aged 18, 22 and 25 have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Enquiries remain ongoing."