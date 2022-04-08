A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a bottle being thrown at Ibrox during Rangers' SPL match against Celtic on Sunday

Old Firm: Man charged in connection with bottle incident at Ibrox

Rangers were beaten 2-1 by Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a bottle being thrown during Rangers' Old Firm defeat to Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.

Police confirmed one man sustained injuries as a result of this and required treatment.

The arrested man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident where a bottle was thrown at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow during the Rangers v Celtic match on Sunday, April, 3, 2022.

"The 32-year-old is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, April 11, 2022."