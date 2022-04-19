Shaun Maloney: Hibernian sack manager after four months in charge

Hibernian have sacked manager Shaun Maloney after just four months in charge of the Scottish Premiership club.

The 39-year-old's departure comes after they failed to secure a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership and exited the Scottish Cup to Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

In a statement, executive chairman Ronald J Gordon said: "Our hope in appointing Shaun Maloney as a young, highly regarded coach was that he would help us take the club forward, but ultimately that has not been the case.

"We thank Shaun and his coaching staff for all their hard work and efforts and wish them all the best for the future."

The former Celtic and Scotland midfielder left his post as Belgium assistant manager to succeed Jack Ross in December and won his first two matches in charge against Aberdeen and Dundee United.

But Hibs have only won one Scottish Premiership game in 2022 and a 3-1 league defeat against Hearts the week before the semi-final consigned them to a bottom-six finish.

Maloney has been without a full team of players at times through illness, injury and suspension and the club sold Australia winger Martin Boyle late in the transfer window.

Maloney claimed on Saturday at Hampden that he knew "exactly" what was needed for his side to be able to compete with Hearts next season.

"I have known for quite a while the areas where we need to be better to give us an opportunity to fight for top six, top four, Europe. I have known that from very early on," he said after his 10 men suffered a 2-1 defeat.

"I have worked extremely hard with the players we have, young players, but we all have to make sure that come the summer, come pre-season, we are a lot stronger in certain areas, so that when we have performances like this, we take advantage.

"The money we have, we have to spend it wisely this summer, and we have to be a lot, lot different at the start of next season."

Image: Former Hibs captain David Gray will take charge until the end of the season

Maloney will not get the chance to implement his plans with backroom staff Gary Caldwell, Valerio Zuddas and Brian Doogan also leaving with immediate effect.

Former skipper David Gray will take caretaker charge for the remainder of the season with support from Eddie May and Jon Busch.