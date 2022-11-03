Scottish Premiership Team of the Month: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Motherwell and Kilmarnock players feature

Celtic are the dominant team in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Month for October after extending their lead at the top to four points.

There are four players from Ange Postecoglou's side in the best XI after a winning month, while Rangers take up three places despite dropping points.

Hibs have one player included after they moved up to third in the table, with Motherwell and Kilmarnock also represented.

It was another entertaining month as VAR made its Scottish Premiership debut, with just four points separating third and ninth in the table.

Here, we take a look at the WhoScored.com best-rated XI for October...

Goalkeeper: Joe Hart (Celtic) - 6.64 rating

Image: Joe Hart featured in all five of Celtic's league matches in October

Hart played all five of Celtic's Scottish Premiership matches in October keeping a clean sheet in their most recent game against Livingston. Hart's 13 saves across October helped Celtic to win all their games throughout the month, and he features in goal with a WhoScored.com rating of 6.64.

Right-back: James Tavernier (Rangers) - 7.72 rating

The highest-rated player of the month, James Tavernier ends October having scored two goals and registered two assists for his team-mates. Tavernier was part of a Rangers defence that conceded three goals in five games, as well as keeping two clean sheets against Hearts and St Mirren. Tavernier's four goal contributions for the month was joint second behind his Rangers teammate Antonio Colak, and the English full-back is our WhoScored.com Player of the Month with a rating of 7.72.

Centre-back: Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) - 7.38 rating

One of three players outside the big two to feature in October's Team of the Month, Ryan Porteous starred in all six of Hibernian's games in the month. The defender started the month in fine goal-scoring form, scoring against Ross County and scored the only goal against Motherwell, earning him one man of the match award in October. He also helped Hibs to four clean sheets in the month, making nine tackles for his side, and features in the side with a rating of 7.38.

Centre-back: Sondre Johansen (Motherwell) - 7.17 rating

Sondre Johansen also makes the best XI for October, featuring in all six of Motherwell's league fixtures in the month. His winning goal earned him the WhoScored man of the match against Dundee United in their most recent fixture, earning his side all three points and their second clean sheet of the month. His performances over the month have earned him a rating of 7.17.

Left-back: Greg Taylor (Celtic) - 7.50 rating

Greg Taylor only played in three of Celtic's five fixtures in October, but with two goals and one assist in those three games, he features in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Month. He scored his first-ever Celtic goal, bagging the winner away to Hearts after coming off the bench, as well as two goal involvements against Livingston, doubling his goal tally for the club. After an impressive few games, Taylor features in the left-back slot in the best XI, with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.50.

Right midfield: James Forrest (Celtic) - 7.35 rating

James Forrest makes the best XI after his hat trick against Hibernian, earning him the WhoScored.com Man of the Match. He followed up his impressive performance with the opening goal against Hearts as Celtic finished the month winning all their league games. His shot conversion rate of 44 per cent was higher than any player who scored three goals in October. Forrest made four league appearances in October, and his rating of 7.35 earns him a place in the XI.

Central midfield: John Lundstram (Rangers) - 7.67 rating

Image: John Lundstram scored to put Rangers 2-1 up against Aberdeen

John Lundstram scored three goals in the month as Rangers finished October unbeaten. The English midfielder picked up two WhoScored.com man of the match awards against Livingston and in their 4-1 win over Aberdeen, scoring in both of those fixtures. He featured in all five of Rangers' league games in October, and his dominating displays earned him a rating of 7.67.

Central midfield: Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) - 7.36 rating

Daniel Armstrong was Kilmarnock's man of the month, scoring three goals in October, with two of those proving crucial in Killie's 2-1 win over St Johnstone. He also scored the only goal against Ross County, helping his side pick up eight points from their six games. His three goals for the month was joint third highest across the division, and his solid performances have earned him a spot in October's XI, with a rating of 7.36.

Left midfield: Ryan Kent (Rangers) - 7.53 rating

Ryan Kent had a solid October in the Scottish Premiership, making three goal contributions (one goal, two assists) as his side look to keep the pressure on Celtic at the top of the table. He set up John Lundstram at the death to rescue a point against Livingston, as well as picking up a goal and assist in their win over Hearts in early October. He earns himself a spot in the Team of the Month, with a rating of 7.53.

Striker: Antonio Colak (Rangers) - 7.60 rating

The top scorer in the division for the month, Antonio Colak scored five goals in October. He hit doubles against both St Mirren and Hearts in early October, before scoring Ranger's equaliser against Aberdeen. The Croatian forward, who is the current top scorer for the season with 11 goals in 12 games for Rangers, had the most shots (20) of all players in October, and his impressive performances have earned him a place up top in the Team of the Month, collecting a rating of 7.60.

Striker: Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) - 7.38 rating

Just behind Colak for goals, Giorgos Giakoumakis scored four goals in four games for Celtic in October. His late winner against St Johnstone and goals against Hibernian and Hearts helped Celtic to a 100 per cent winning record in October to keep them at the top of the Premiership. Giakoumakis had a shot conversion rate of 40 per cent and goals per 90 rate for the month of 1.35, only beaten by Celtic team-mate James Forrest. With his impressive displays, Celtic's Greek forward makes the last slot in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Month, with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.38.

