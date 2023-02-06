Steven Hammell: Motherwell need to give manager time, says Mark Wilson

Former Scottish Premiership defender Mark Wilson believes it would be wrong for Motherwell to sack Steven Hammell before giving his January signings a chance.

The Fir Park side sit 11th in the Scottish Premiership after losing 3-1 at Aberdeen on Saturday as the Dons claimed their first victory under caretaker boss Barry Robson.

Motherwell have failed to win any of their last 12 league matches with the pressure increasing on Hammell, who took over from Graham Alexander at the start of the season.

They sit above Dundee United on goal difference and, although United were the last team Motherwell beat back in October, Wilson believes the bottom side look more likely to get themselves out of danger.

"I think with Dundee United, particularly at home, I think you can see them taking points, you can see them getting a win," said Wilson, who made his name at Tannadice before joining Celtic.

"When I look at Motherwell at the moment and the job Stevie Hammell's got, you just wonder where that win is going to come from.

"He's brought in nine players in this window and would it be fair for him to lose his job at the minute?

"I can see the argument in some cases but surely you've got to give the manager time to work with those nine players and try to get the best out of them.

"It's an important couple of weeks for Stevie Hammell, he needs a result and needs it badly."

Hammell made five changes to his starting XI at Pittodrie as he tried to find a winning formula, with top scorer Kevin van Veen dropping to the bench.

Wilson understands why he made that decision as Motherwell try to avoid being relegated from the top flight for the first time since 1985.

Image: Motherwell fans placed a banner outside Fir Park after the defeat at Aberdeen

"He needs some steel in that midfield area. He's brought in Calum Butcher, who didn't play at the weekend, and he'll certainly give them that," he added.

"The frontline totally changed at the weekend with a couple of new signings. Was that the right thing? I'm not so sure.

"Van Veen will always get you goals but you need someone mobile around about him.

"I think the Motherwell fans would look for a more settled side, but when you've got nine new players you want to use them because the squad that you've got have shown this season that they aren't good enough.

"An interesting couple of weeks ahead for the Motherwell manager and board."

Hammell: We have enough quality

Steven Hammell spoke to Sky Sports News after their defeat at Pittodrie:

"It's been a real test of character and personality for myself and the players and we need to stand up to that.

"We've got enough quality in there. We do have players missing but we need to stand up and be counted.

"We've brought in good characters, good players. It's difficult with that amount to come in [nine this winter] to integrate them as much as possible.

"It's going to take a bit of time but that's something we don't have just now so it needs to work and it needs to work quickly."