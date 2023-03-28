SWPL clash between Rangers and Celtic overshadowed by angry scenes at end of the match at Broadwood Stadium; Police Scotland are investigating; Rangers looking into the incident; Celtic say "this is a hugely concerning incident, falling well below any acceptable standard"

Rangers vs Celtic: Police investigating alleged Craig McPherson headbutt towards Fran Alonso in SWPL match

Police are investigating after Rangers women's coach Craig McPherson appeared to try to headbutt Celtic boss Fran Alonso

Rangers coach Craig McPherson is being investigated by police over an alleged headbutt on Celtic Women boss Fran Alonso.

The incident took place after Monday's Old Firm match, live on Sky Sports, as McPherson approached Alonso on the pitch at Broadwood Stadium.

Rangers are also investigating the incident, while the Scottish FA's compliance officer is set to look into the matter too, after receiving the referee's report.

A Celtic spokesperson added: "Clearly this is a hugely concerning incident, falling well below any acceptable standard.

"We understand the matter is now being investigated and it will be up to all relevant authorities to take any appropriate action."

Police Scotland's spokesperson said: "We have received a report regarding an incident at Broadwood Stadium on the evening of Monday, March 27, 2023. Enquiries to establish any criminality are at an early stage."

The SWPL meanwhile say they are aware of an incident following the match and will not issue any further comment until police and SFA investigations are concluded.

'I was called a little rat'

Rangers looked set to secure a vital victory at Broadwood until Caitlin Hayes' 99th minute equaliser ensured the rivals would share the points.

Alonso, who has previously worked under Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino at Everton and Southampton respectively, told Sky Sports he was called a "little rat" as the footage was shown to him after the match.

The 46-year-old Spaniard said: "I don't know. You can see there, somebody pushed me from behind. I never talked to (McPherson) the whole game.

"It's obviously disappointing to concede a goal in the last minute, I totally get it. But I don't know.

"I was called a 'little rat', I don't know why."

When asked about the incident after the match, Rangers head coach Malky Thomson told Sky Sports: "Without me seeing it at all, I don't know that I can comment on it.

"If that's the case, then there will be an investigation and we'll obviously look at it."

Former Morton and Falkirk midfielder McPherson, 52, had spells as assistant manager at Morton and Dumbarton before joining up with Thompson in the summer of 2021.

The 1-1 draw - in the first SWPL league game televised live by Sky Sports - ensured Celtic and Rangers remained second and third, respectively.

Glasgow City are top of the table, eight points clear of Alonso's side, with nine matches to play this season.