Scottish Premiership: Celtic host Rangers, Motherwell face Livingston & more

It is the final Scottish Premiership fixtures of 2023 and there is certain to be drama as both the title race and relegation battle heat up.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Celtic Park for the latest Old Firm clash

We take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

There is more than just bragging rights at stake when Celtic and Rangers clash in the east end of Glasgow on Saturday lunchtime, live on Sky Sports.

Whatever happens, the Hoops will remain top but their rivals, who have two games in hand, can narrow the gap at the top to just two points if they claim a rare win at Parkhead.

Kyogo's stunning strike was the difference in this season's first Old Firm clash

It will be Philippe Clement's first Old Firm experience as he looks to maintain his unbeaten record as Rangers manager.

Brendan Rodgers is well-versed in this fixture and his record is impressive - he has only lost one of the 14 he's taken charge of and he has never lost to Rangers at Celtic Park.

Third time lucky for Aberdeen?

Image: Aberdeen have not played a match for 10 days

After two postponed games, Aberdeen will be hoping to play again before 2023 is over.

The Dons had picked up some form, recording back-to-back league wins to move up to eighth in the table.

St Mirren are currently seven points ahead of Barry Robson's side but they have played four games more than their opponents.

After a blistering start to the season, the Buddies have faltered in recent weeks and are without a win in their last three games.

Can Hearts continue their winning run?

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Hearts

Hearts are on a high after Lawrence Shankland's late strike saw them beat Hibs in midweek to record their third straight league win.

The Jambos are sitting comfortably in third and they have won all of their last four games against Ross County with an aggregate score of 11-3.

Back-to-back postponements mean County have not played since December 16 and they are currently 10th in the league, just one point above the relegation play-off place.

Will Kilmarnock remain fourth?

Image: Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their last five games

Kilmarnock have been impressive of late and five games unbeaten has moved them up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

Derek McInnes' record against Dundee is also impressive. He has never lost in 18 previous top-flight meetings as a manager, winning his last six in a row at home (as Aberdeen boss).

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Celtic

Dundee's form of late has been mixed with one win in their last five. They also suffered a 3-0 defeat to Celtic last time out.

Tony Docherty's side are currently nine points behind Killie in seventh, but postponements mean they have played three games less.

Who will win the basement battle?

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Motherwell

It's 11th vs 12th at Fir Park as Motherwell face Livingston with both sides struggling to win a match.

The Steelmen's last win came back in September while Livi's last victory came against this weekend's opponents in West Lothian in October.

David Martindale's side will close the gap at the bottom to a point if they can beat Motherwell again, while victory for the hosts could move them as high as ninth.

