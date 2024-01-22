Scottish Premiership returns: Will Celtic retain the title? How will the relegation battle go?

The Scottish Premiership is back from its winter break, with plenty at stake for all 12 clubs.

With the season resuming, we've analysed some of the major talking points and discuss if Rangers can catch Celtic in the title race, who could come out on top in the race for third and fourth, how the relegation battle will go, and more.

How the table stands

Title tussle

Celtic remain in control of their title defence as victory over Rangers in the last Old Firm game saw momentum swing back to the east end of Glasgow.

The Hoops had stretched the gap between the sides to 10 points earlier in the season but Philippe Clement's 16-game unbeaten run at the start of his Rangers tenure saw that cut to just five with games in hand.

Celtic are currently eight points ahead of their rivals, who have two games in hand.

Image: Rangers manager Philippe Clement was unbeaten in his first 16 games in charge

The first of those is against Hibernian on January 24, then Ross County at Ibrox later in the campaign but Rangers know even if they win both Celtic would still lead the way by two points - provided the teams match results on other matchdays.

Celtic have won the league 11 times in the last 12 seasons, with Rangers claiming just one in 2020/21 to stop their rivals from clinching a historic 10-in-a-row.

Image: Brendan Rodgers won two league titles during his first spell as Celtic manager

Several members of Brendan Rodgers' squad know what it takes to get over the line, as does the manager himself who won back-to-back league titles during his first spell in Glasgow.

There is no doubt Rangers are back in the title race, but you can't underplay the experience Rodgers and his squad have.

Race for top four

Just nine points separate third to sixth, with Dundee and Aberdeen only three points further back as clubs battle for the other European spots.

Hearts are currently in pole position after some impressive results, including a victory away to Celtic, and Lawrence Shankland's formidable scoring form.

The question is will they be able to hold onto their prolific striker beyond deadline day?

Kilmarnock kicked off the season with victory over Rangers and after ending Celtic's unbeaten run they find themselves in fourth, five points behind Hearts but having played a game more.

A strong start to the season has helped St Mirren as they push for another top-six finish and possibly European football. Stephen Robinson's side are just two points behind Kilmarnock.

Nick Montgomery has brought some stability to Hibs after their poor start to the season under former manager Lee Johnson. They find themselves in sixth but just six points from Killie in fourth with two games in hand.

Dundee have made an impact on their return to the top flight with Tony Docherty impressing in his first full season as a manager. The former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock assistant has the Dens Park side in sitting seventh, just three points behind Hibs with two games in hand.

Barry Robson's Aberdeen finished third last season, but currently sit below Dundee on goal difference and they also have two games in hand over Hibs.

The Dons made a dreadful start and they did not win a league match until September 24, but an upturn in form has kept hopes of another crack at European football alive.

Relegation battle

Livingston find themselves in the unenviable position of being bottom, already six points adrift.

This season, manager David Martindale has watched his side lose 13 league games, with their last win coming back in October.

Martindale has moved early in the transfer window to try and solve his team's problems in front of goal too with Livingston having scored just 12 goals in 21 matches so far this season.

Image: Derek Adams (left) replaced Malky Mackay (right) at Ross County

Ross County, who secured their top-flight survival last season with a dramatic play-off win over Partick Thistle, currently sit 11th.

Derek Adams returned to the club in November and took seven points from his first three games, but the Staggies managed just one draw in their four following matches.

St Johnstone and Motherwell could still be dragged back into the relegation fight.

Craig Levein insisted he could "steady the ship" in Perth after replacing Steven MacLean and he has taken them off the bottom of the table with 12 points from his first 10 games, but they are just one point above Ross County.

Motherwell's form picked up just before the winter break but a bleak 15-game winless run sees them sit 8th, just one point ahead of St Johnstone having played one game more.

Who could come up?

Image: Dundee United are top of the Scottish Championship

Sky Sports will broadcast the Premiership play-off final and there are several clubs who could be involved come May.

Last season was a dismal one for Dundee United, but Jim Goodwin's side could come straight back up after relegation - they currently sit top of the Championship.

The Tangerines also have a game in hand over Raith Rovers who are in second on goal difference as Ian Murray looks to guide them back to the top flight for the first time since 1997.

Image: Raith Rovers and Airdrie are in contention for a play-off place

Partick Thistle were relegated from the Scottish Premiership at the end of the 2017/18 season and even dropped into League One in season 2020/21.

They are currently third and on course for a play-off place along with fourth place Airdrieonians, who have never played in the Scottish top flight.

