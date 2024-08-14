Old Firm: No Celtic or Rangers away fans at first two league derby matches

There will be no away fans at the first two Old Firm league matches this season.

Celtic and Rangers had agreed a five per cent allocation for visiting supporters would return this season - provided necessary requirements were met at both stadiums.

That was following talks with the SPFL who intervened after the last six league derbies were played without away fans.

However, it is understood Celtic have written to Rangers confirming they will not give away tickets for the first meeting of the season at Parkhead - on September 1, live on Sky Sports.

Image: There will be no Rangers fans at Celtic Park for the first Old Firm this season

Celtic were believed to be preparing for the fixture in just over a fortnight but have made this move due to fears Rangers have not done the same at Ibrox ahead of the match there in January.

However, it is understood Rangers are confident they would have completed the required works ahead of the game at Ibrox next year.

Philippe Clement's side are currently playing at Hampden due to a delay to works on their Copland Road Stand at Ibrox, with the club keen on away crowds to return and set to speak to the SPFL over the issue.

Image: Rangers are understood to be confident work at Ibrox for the game in January would have been completed

In a statement, they said: "Rangers was today informed that Celtic will make no allocation for away fans for the September Old Firm game.

"The allocation to be implemented by both clubs was clear and Rangers was taking all steps towards fulfilling that agreement.

"In the meantime, we can confirm that no away allocation will apply for the January Old Firm fixture at Ibrox. This is consistent with the reciprocity embedded in the agreement reached between the clubs and the SPFL."

Sky Sports News has contacted Celtic and the SPFL for comment.

Image: Philippe Clement and Brendan Rodgers were keen to see away fans return for Old Firm matches

When asked in March, both managers were pleased at the prospect of away fans returning.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: "It's huge and it's something this club have been championing for a number of years. Given the iconic nature of the fixture it deserves for both sets of supporters to be in.

"There are two sets of people who have missed out, the players in terms of the game and the atmosphere that's created and then very importantly the supporters because they are what makes this fixture.

"It's absolutely brilliant news and it's great for the game and Scottish football as a whole that we can produce a game that has that passion and with both sets of supporters there we'll look forward to that when it comes."

Rangers manager Clement said: "I think everyone loves football with two sides of fans who sing against each other or sing towards each other and to have this atmosphere.

"Nobody enjoyed the Covid period when there were no fans, that was really difficult and, for me, it was really strange to play in Celtic Park without our supporters.

"It was the first time for me, it was a strange experience so I think every player and every manager wants both sides in the stadium.

"Football is about that, it's about entertainment and entertainment from two teams. It's a very positive thing for me."