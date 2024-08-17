Scottish League Cup round up: Rangers cruise past St Johnstone and Aberdeen net dramatic late winner vs Queen's Park

The latest round of the Scottish League Cup has taken place as Rangers bounce back from Champions League disappointment, while Dundee FC also dismantle Airdrieonians.

Rangers recorded a 2-0 win over St Johnstone to move into the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup.

Cyriel Dessers used some intricate skill before his smashed effort gave Philippe Clement's side the advantage at Hampden. The referee checked VAR to decide whether he was onside or not but the goal was awarded.

Ross McCausland scored in second-half added-time to wrap up the match.

Aberdeen scored a second-half added-time winner to beat Queen's Park 1-0 in the second round.

The Dons were frustrated for much of the game at Pittodrie Stadium but Topi Keskinen produced a wonderful turn and strike to claim a dramatic winner on his Aberdeen debut.

Image: Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup last sixteen match between Aberdeen and Queen's Park

Dundee rallied to beat Airdrieonians 6-1 at Dens Park.

The hosts, who had six different goalscorers on the day, took advantage of Dylan MacDonald's 63rd-minute sending off by netting three more before full-time.

Adam Frizzell's 76th-minute goal for the away side was merely a consolation.

The Spartans advanced into the next round courtesy of Blair Henderson's goal at the beginning of the second half to upset William Hill Premiership side Ross County 1-0.

Henderson's looping header booked the hosts a place in their first-ever quarter-final in the competition.

Falkirk knocked out Hearts after two second half goals gave them a 2-0 win.

Ethan Ross struck in the 53rd minute before Dylan Tait's goal on 81 minutes sealed the match. Ryan Shanley received a red card for the hosts in second-half added-time for a high boot on Stephen Kingsley.

