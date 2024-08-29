Celtic vs Rangers: Who should start the Scottish Premiership Old Firm clash?

Celtic host Rangers in the first Old Firm clash of the season on Sunday, but who should start for each team?

Another victory for Brendan Rodgers' side would move them five points clear of their rivals after just four games of the season.

Celtic won the first meeting of last season 1-0 at Ibrox before a 2-1 victory at Celtic Park. The third meeting was a dramatic 3-3 draw with the Hoops winning the final league clash 2-1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive all the goals from last season's Old Firm Scottish Premiership matches

Philippe Clement is yet to win an Old Firm clash and Rangers have not claimed a victory at Celtic Park since October 2020.

Who would you pick for your team to start in Glasgow's East End?

Pick your Celtic XI

Rodgers will have to decide if Kyogo or Adam Idah leads the line at Celtic Park. Both scored twice against Rangers in all competitions last season and will no doubt relish the fixture.

Elsewhere, could new signing Alex Valle get a debut at left-back and will Nicolas Kuhn return to the starting XI after a slight back issue that saw him start on the bench against St Mirren?

Pick your Rangers XI

Meanwhile, Clement will need to weigh up if Mohamed Diomande returns to his starting line-up after coming on as a substitute in the 6-0 win over Ross County.

In defence, Robin Propper will be fit after missing that victory at Hampden Park - so will he return alongside John Souttar, or will Leon Balogun get the nod?

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - From 2024/25 up to 60 Scottish Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...