Scottish Premiership: Celtic thrash Rangers, Aberdeen impress, Hearts lose again & more

A look back at the major talking points from the Scottish Premiership featuring Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee Utd and more...

Celtic cruising & Rangers rattled

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers

"Celtic make things happen. Rangers hope things happen."

Kris Boyd's scathing post-match analysis on Sky Sports following another Old Firm triumph for the champions perhaps sums it up best.

Brendan Rodgers' side were favourites, and by half-time, it was clear to see why. Celtic have lost just one of their last 13 derbies in all competitions. Rangers, however, have now lost their last five league trips to their rivals - their worst run at Celtic Park since 1980.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd reacts to Rangers' 3-0 defeat at Celtic calling his former team embarrassing, lacking any leaders and believes no Rangers player would get into the Celtic side

The worry for Rangers will be, Celtic will only get better - so can they close the gap?

Celtic's record £11m signing Arne Engles was introduced in the second half, alongside fellow deadline day arrival Luke McCowan. Adam Idah - who joined for £9.5m - is also getting up to full speed, while Auston Trusty will soon be in the equation too after joining before the window shut for £6m. More is to come from Celtic.

Image: Arne Engels made his debut against Rangers after his £11m move from Augsburg

Philippe Clement was able to throw on Hamza Igamane as a late sub after his injury issues, while Neraysho Kasanwirjo was on the bench after his deadline day move, and £3.4m midfielder Nedim Bajrami will be available after the international break. That might not be enough to stop their rivals but Gers fans will hope it is at least enough to finish second.

Boyd believes his former club are in a race to finish second - with Aberdeen and Dundee United currently ahead of them. Only time will tell if others can separate the Old Firm.

Thelin's terrific transformation at Aberdeen

Image: Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and captain Graeme Shinnie celebrate their win over Ross County

When Jimmy Thelin took over at Pittodrie in the summer, few would have thought they would be separating the Old Firm at the first international break.

However, with nine wins from nine in all competitions - including four in the league - it is exactly where Aberdeen find themselves.

There would have been concerns when Bojan Miovski - who scored 26 goals across all competitions last season - departed for £6.8m in the summer. However, Thelin's side are not a one-man band.

Jamie McGrath is contributing with goals and assists, captain Graeme Shinnie is leading by example, new signings Gavin Molloy and Dimitar Mitov are impressing at the back, plus Kevin Nisbet's late winner at Ross County reminded everyone what he can offer after joining from Millwall.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Aberdeen beat Ross County in a dramatic Scottish Premiership match

Eight goals scored, just two conceded and 12 points from 12 in the league - things are going well.

Ross County boss Don Cowie said he took some positives from the defeat - but with just one goal and two points to their name so far - improvements are needed if they're to avoid another season battling relegation.

Hearts hurting & Dundee United delight

Image: Hearts Head Coach Steven Naismith is yet to taste victory this season

Over at Tynecastle Park, Hearts head coach Steven Naismith insists he'll fight for his future at the helm.

The Jambos lost all their pre-season friendlies, and aside from an opening day draw against Rangers, have tasted defeat in every match since - a run of six losses on the bounce across all competitions.

Supporters are frustrated, the vulnerabilities are clear to see and confidence is lacking. Tension is building in the stands and replicating last season's third-place finish seems a long way away.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Some might take comfort in knowing a poor run of form hit at this stage last season and Hearts did finish third. However, things will need to improve quickly if the pressure is to ease on Naismith.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Dundee United beat Hearts in the Scottish Premiership

It is a very different feeling at Tannadice. That 1-0 win over Hearts means Dundee United are third - above Rangers - despite only being promoted in the summer.

Their start to the season is only bettered by Celtic and Aberdeen, with two wins and two draws from four. David Babunski, Jort van der Sande, Will Ferry, Luca Stephenson and more were all signed in the summer and are all making an impact.

Image: Dundee United have risen to third in the league after beating Hearts

Manager Jim Goodwin said he wanted to avoid relegation this season but their return to the top-flight could be a lot more special than that if this run of form continues.

Can Kilmarnock & Hibs turn form around?

Image: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is chasing his first win of the season

There are worrying signs at Rugby Park and Easter Road too. Both Kilmarnock and Hibernian would have been targeting a top-six finish - but Killie are bottom, Hibs are ninth and both are winless so far.

Sunday's draw was the first point Kilmarnock picked up this season, meaning new Hibs boss David Gray is still searching for that elusive first victory since taking over permanently.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Kilmarnock and Hibernian drew 1-1 in the Scottish Premiership

Of late Hibs have shown they can put the ball in the net, scoring twice against Dundee and taking the lead at Kilmarnock. As much as that will provide comfort to Gray - he will be alarmed by the consistent conceding of late goals that have cost them four points. Defensive errors will need to disappear quickly if Hibs are to move up the table.

As for Kilmarnock, Derek McInnes is confident his team will soon move clear of the foot of the table. After a busy start to the season which included European qualifiers - only domestic duties now lie ahead.

Image: Bruce Anderson (left) scored for Kilmarnock in the draw against Hibs

Bruce Anderson was one of just five summer additions but his goal in that Hibs draw could kickstart his season, and that of the Ayrshire club.

McInnes is too experienced to panic at their start but fans will be keen that first win when they visit St Mirren after the international break.

Motherwell momentum sees Saints struggle

Image: Motherwell's Moses Ebiye scored a stoppage-time winner at St Johnstone

The feel-good factor at Fir Park continues as Motherwell made it three wins on the bounce.

Stuart Kettlewell - who signed a new deal ahead of their victory at St Johnstone - insists the 94th-minute winning goal proves their togetherness and who could argue with that.

Good results, plus impressive performances from the likes of Paul McGinn, Stephen O'Donnell and co all comes amid an injury nightmare. At one point eight first-team players were out and as more of those faces return - could Motherwell be looking even higher than the fifth place they find themselves in now?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as late drama saw Motherwell win at St Johnstone

As for St Johnstone, some fans have been questioning if Craig Levein is the right man to take them forward.

His triple substitution in the second-half inspired led to the equaliser but defensive frailties at set pieces continue to cost his side.

Image: Benji Kimpioka did give St Johnstone hope with an equaliser in the second half

The Perth club may make a move for more additions from the free agent pool and know a positive result at struggling Hibs is key once they return to action following the break.

Dundee delight as Buddies look ahead

Image: Ziyad Larkeche impressed for Dundee in the draw with St Mirren

Tony Docherty's side proved they will survive without captain Luke McCowan, after his deadline day move to Celtic.

Dundee are now unbeaten in nine games across all competitions and have another star man in Lyall Cameron to lead their push up the table.

The 21-year-old set up the hosts' second in the draw with St Mirren and with the likes of Leicester City loanee Sammy Baybrooke and QPR loanee Ziyad Larkeche impressing - the future looks bright for the Dee.

As for St Mirren - some might think a run of six games without a win will be a concern. While there will be disappointment that they twice threw away a lead - boss Stephen Robinson will take positives from the draw.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Dundee drew with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership

Mikael Mandron and Toyosi Olusanya look like they'll be key to the Buddies' as they bid to push into the top-six and with games against struggling Kilmarnock and Hearts to come after the international break - the Paisley side could be looking up very soon.