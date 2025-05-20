Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie suffers head injury after being hit with an object thrown from crowd

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with reckless conduct after Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie required stitches on a head injury after being hit with part of a chair thrown from the stand housing the club's own fans.

MacKenzie, who was an unused sub, was on the pitch when both sets of fans spilled onto the pitch at the full-time whistle after Dundee United denied Aberdeen fourth place in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 win.

Aberdeen released a statement claiming the object came from the stand in which the club's fans were housed, saying they were "dismayed and outraged".

Police Scotland have now confirmed a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with reckless conduct following the incident. He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Superintendent Ray Birnie said: "Any type of disorder has a huge impact on the public and the overwhelming majority of football supporters who simply want to enjoy these occasions safely.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and such acts which endanger people will be fully investigated.

"Officers have worked quickly to make this arrest and I would like to thank the public and both clubs, for their continued support and assisting us during our enquiries."