Scottish Premiership talking points: Rangers off the mark, Hearts continue to Bloom while Aberdeen struggle

Rangers finally win in the Premiership, are Hearts real title contenders, and can Jimmy Thelin save himself and Aberdeen?

Step in right direction for Rangers?

Rangers have their first Premiership win of the season, and they have moved up to eighth, but the cheers when Max Aarons' ball hit the net in stoppage time quickly returned to jeers.

There was relief for the fans after a struggling start but it's clear they remain unconvinced, with chants directed at the head coach on the full-time whistle.

Russell Martin said the first 45 minutes at Livingston was "the best we've played" while Sky Sports' Kris Boyd insisted the result just "papered over the cracks" at Rangers.

"Martin keeps speaking about anxiety, but you're away from home against a team that's just been promoted," former Ibrox striker Boyd said.

Image: A banner against Rangers head coach Russell Martin and chief executive Patrick Stewart was on display at Livingston

"Rangers have better players than Livingston.

"It's a relief, but it's papering over the cracks. It's still not good enough for Rangers."

The team looked better going forward and it was Aarons' first goal since signing, in fact his first for three years, but the same questions remain about their defence.

Image: Goalkeeper Jack Butland has been key for Rangers at times this season

They have conceded 21 goals in 15 games and Livingston found it too easy to get in behind with early warning signs as Jack Butland had to save from Stevie May before Lewis Smith swept wide.

Derek Cornelius and Jayden Meghoma started on the artificial surface and looked less than convincing at times while, despite an assist, winger Oliver Antman is yet to prove his worth to Govan side.

Rangers are off the mark. Next is a trip to Austria to face Sturm Graz in the Europa League - Martin's hope is that the win in West Lothian will be "a catalyst to really kick on".

Too early for Hearts title talk?

Image: Lawrence Shankland has scored four goals in Hearts' opening six league games

Is Derek McInnes on course to turn Tony Bloom's talk of splitting the Old Firm and even winning the Premiership into reality?

Hearts are unbeaten in the league this season, and Celtic's failure to score against Hibs on Saturday means they top the table by two points after six games.

With the club in partnership with the same Jamestown Analytics data firm that has underpinned the success Bloom has enjoyed in establishing Brighton in the Premier League and as a shareholder of freshly-crowned Belgian champions Union, the 55-year-old is adamant Hearts should have "no ceiling" in their ambitions going forward.

The fans are already daring to dream, but McInnes was quick to temper expectation after Saturday's 3-0 win against Falkirk.

He told Sky Sports News: "We're a million miles away still from where I want us to be, and we're a million miles away from people genuinely thinking that, let's be honest."

The head coach might be refusing to get carried away, but they were dynamic against the Bairns which will have given Hibs plenty to consider ahead of Saturday's Edinburgh derby.

Lawrence Shankland opted to stay with the Jambos under the new head coach and the striker looks to be refinding his form after struggling during last season's campaign.

He scored his 163rd goal in Scottish football on Saturday, becoming the highest scorer since the incarnation of the SPFL in 2013, while summer signing Alexandros Kyziridis netted a stunning opener.

What is Celtic's answer in attack?

Celtic drew a blank against Hibs, further evidence that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is still looking for a settled formula up front.

The result will have done little to appease the frustrated fans - Parkhead was silent for the first 12 minutes of Saturday's game with a chant of "all Celtic fans against the board" ending the latest protest.

Daizen Maeda started in an unfamiliar right-wing role after the Japan international struggled at centre-forward in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade.

His half-time replacement in Serbia, Kelechi Iheanacho, was handed a start following his Europa League goal while Sebastian Tounekti also started on his home debut.

They did create chances and Iheanacho had a goal ruled out, but the Hoops' struggles up front, especially in the first half of games, remain evident.

Just one of their eight Premiership goals this season have come in the opening 45. They had no shots on target against David Gray's side until the 39th minute, despite hitting the bar twice before that.

Rodgers offered "no excuse" for Saturday as their attention now turns to Sporting Braga in the Europa League after their 1-1 draw away to Red Star Belgrade in their opening match.

Is there a way back for Thelin at Aberdeen?

Image: Jimmy Thelin insists he still has the backing of Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack

Six games, one point, zero goals.

Aberdeen's Premiership start is grim, but Jimmy Thelin remains adamant he can help them return to form and save his job.

Thelin led the Dons to Scottish Cup glory in May, but he has overseen just five league wins since last November, while also exiting the League Cup and Europa League this season.

There is no doubt he is under pressure and Saturday's defeat at Motherwell might be the sorest of the season.

He changed his approach at Fir Park and it brought a much-improved performance with Kevin Nisbet threatening early on.

But two goals in stoppage time meant the manager trudged down the tunnel to chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning".

He is still in charge, confident he has the continued backing of chairman Dave Cormack, but already sitting four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership, you wonder how long that will continue.