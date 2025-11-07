Scottish Premiership: Every game analysed ahead of another big weekend including Dundee vs Rangers, live on Sky

Winning runs, managerial searches, fan unrest - the drama continues in the Scottish Premiership!

There is a full card, including one game live on Sky Sports, and we look at the big talking points across the league...

Can Rangers' Premiership resurgence continue under Röhl?

It was groundhog day for Rangers in the Europa League as they fell to their fourth straight defeat, but things have started to look a little brighter in the Premiership.

Danny Röhl has won back-to-back league games - albeit followed by defeats in the League Cup and Europe - with the side up to fourth in the table.

Nothing but a win will do for the fans against Dundee, live on Sky Sports, after the banners and boos returned during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Roma.

Steven Pressley knows they need the "perfect performance" to take something on Sunday, but after stunning Celtic last month and drawing at Ibrox earlier in the season they will go into the clash with confidence.

O'Neill's final hurrah?

Image: Martin O'Neill has taken charge of Celtic's last three games

After their "reality check" against Midtjylland, Martin O'Neill will be in the dugout again when Celtic host Kilmarnock. Will it be for the last time?

He has been in interim charge with Shaun Maloney, leading them to victory in the Premiership and League Cup, but the international break could be the perfect time for the Hoops to appoint Brendan Rodgers' permanent successor.

Kilmarnock have lost their last four league games, their longest run since 2021 when they suffered eight straight defeats.

They have won just one of their last 86 games at Parkhead - that was under Kenny Shiels in 2012.

Will high-flying Hearts remain unbeaten?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hearts head coach Derek McInnes says his Premiership leaders have shown what they are capable of, but they need to maintain their form.

"We don't think we're all that" is head coach Derek McInnes' assessment of Hearts this season, but the fact they could make the best start to a top-flight season by a non-Old Firm shows there is something special going on.

They are unbeaten this season and nine points clear with the league's current top scorer Lawrence Shankland aiming to score in four successive games for the first time since February 2024.

Image: Jim Goodwin's side are currently 16 points behind Hearts

Dundee United did impress at Tynecastle Park last season, winning both of their two league visits and will be looking for revenge after a home defeat to the Jambos back in August.

Jim Goodwin's team have managed to win just once on the road so far this season - 2-0 at Dundee - and sit seventh in the table, 16 points behind Hearts.

Can Dons stop Well making it three in a row?

Image: Aberdeen drew 0-0 with Larnaca in the Conference League

After picking up their first point in the Conference League, Aberdeen return to Pittodrie looking to continue their climb up the Premiership.

It is clear Jimmy Thelin is still looking for his best side, with only Celtic making more changes to their starting XI in the league this season. The Dons have used 27 different players.

Image: Motherwell lost to St Mirren in the League Cup last time out

Motherwell head north on the back of two Premiership wins, but still hurting from last weekend's League Cup semi-final disappointment at Hampden Park.

After their 2-0 win in September, the Steelmen are looking for back-to-back league victories over Aberdeen for the first time since November 2021.

Can Hibs end St Mirren hoodoo?

St Mirren were the only Premiership side Hibs failed to beat last season as they lifted themselves from the foot of the table to a third-place finish.

David Gray's team are winless in their last eight league games against the Buddies, including a 1-1 draw at Easter Road on the opening day of the season.

Only league leaders Hearts have earned more away points in the Premiership this season than their city rivals, but St Mirren have only lost one of their last 10 home league games.

Can Livingston halt poor run?

Image: Livingston are bottom of the Scottish Premiership

The Premiership's two newcomers meet in West Lothian, with Falkirk making a better impression than their hosts so far.

Livingston have just seven points from 11 games - defeat on Saturday would make this the poorest start by any side after 12 matches of a Scottish Premiership campaign since 2021- 22.

Image: Falkirk have won three of their last four Premiership games

Falkirk have won three of their last four league games, with no side winning more games than them in the Premiership since the October international break.

But the Bairns do struggle against Livi. They lost the first meeting of the season 3-1 - Livingston's only top-flight victory so far - and are winless in the last eight games between the sides.