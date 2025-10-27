Scottish Premiership: Hearts on high, Celtic in chaos and are Rangers rejuvenated ahead of crucial midweek fixtures?

Hearts are in dreamland while Celtic's season continues to unravel, and are Rangers on the rebound after a dismal start?

The Jambos are eight points clear of the current champions after a big win at Tynecastle Park, while Rangers managed to secure a league win at Ibrox and with some flair.

It is another big week - Hearts head to St Mirren looking to maintain their unbeaten start, Celtic face Falkirk trying to avoid a third straight Premiership defeat and Rangers could be back in the title race with a win at Hibs, live on Sky Sports.

While Derek McInnes has a team who are confident and united, Brendan Rodgers is struggling to get the best from his Hoops. Danny Röhl is at the start of his journey with Rangers, who need some much-needed direction.

The McInnes factor at Hearts

Tony Bloom has made bold predictions since investing in Hearts after making dreams come true for Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise after investing in 2018, but the impact Derek McInnes has made cannot be ignored.

It was a season to forget for the Jambos, with McInnes brought in with the hope of returning to the top six and securing European football.

Eight wins and one draw is probably more than even the club's biggest fans expected from their first nine games, but the belief they could be the first non-Old Firm side to win the title in 40 years is continuing to grow.

"We speak about Celtic and Rangers and the problems are that it's fragmented. Both clubs are fragmented. There are problems everywhere," former Scotland striker James McFadden said on Sky Sports.

"Hearts are streamlined. They're all in unison and you can see that on the pitch. Claudio Braga had a song about him, Lawrence Shankland has a song, Tony Bloom had a song sung about him.

"Derek McInnes, for me, deserves a huge amount of credit and the people at the top of the club, all the way down, the connection is there."

Hearts are now in partnership with the same Jamestown Analytics data firm that has underpinned the success Bloom has enjoyed in establishing his beloved Brighton in the Premier League and as a shareholder of USG.

The recruitment tool helped in the signing of 10 new players over the summer, including Claudio Braga and Alex Kyziridis but McInnes appears to be getting other players back to their best.

Striker Lawrence Shankland was out of contract, but opted to stay and has already scored five goals in the Premiership, surpassing his total last season.

There is also Craig Halkett. The centre-back struggled with injury last season, only managing 17 league appearances.

He has started every game this season and has scored three times in the league - that's equal to his total for the previous five seasons at Hearts.

What's going wrong for Rodgers?

Celtic are in the unfamiliar position of being chasers - they have lost back-to-back league games for the first time in two years. In fact, the most they have managed to win in a row this season is three.

There is real discontent at the moment with many of the fans blaming the board for a poor transfer window, but should Brendan Rodgers be getting more from the squad he has?

He does have key players missing through injury, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston, Kelechi Iheanacho and Daizen Maeda were unavailable for Sunday's game at Hearts, with the inexperienced Johnny Kenny starting with academy players Dane Murray and Colby Donovan.

But, he still had record signing Arne Engels, who probably cost more than Hearts' starting XI, along with the experience of Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, Kasper Schmeichel, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

Summer signings Sebastian Tounekti and Benjamin Nygren also started. McGregor scored, the rest floundered.

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd pointed to the manager's coaching style at full-time: "Brendan Rodgers is an elite manager, he's shown that with the trophies he's won, the impact he's had on football clubs when he's went into them.

"But you've now got to look at it and say, Callum McGregor, OK, but he's been off it for a while. Why is he not getting the best out of Engels? Why is he not getting the best out of Reo Hatate? Why does Kieran Tierney look absolutely miles off it?

"Tounekti's come in and had rave reviews. He's had one goal against Partick Thistle in nine games. No assists, one goal.

"It's always been pointed at the board and everything else, that's been a distraction as well. So today's another deflection.

"It's over to Brendan Rodgers to get his team back playing football in a way that they can win games of football."

The Northern Irishman has always insisted he would see out his three-year deal when he returned to Parkhead - that is at the end of this season, with many believing he might already have checked out.

Can Röhl rejuvenate Rangers?

Danny Röhl's first domestic game in charge ended with Rangers' first home league win of the season, and £10m summer signing Youssef Chermiti scored his first goal for the Ibrox side.

Yes, it is only one victory in what's been a dismal season so far, but there was far more energy in the team as the full-time jeers changed to cheers.

The 36-year-old said after the defeat to Brann that he "learnt a lot about individual profiles" as he vowed to "find quick solutions" and he was not scared to make changes.

Bojan Miovski and Danilo returned to the starting XI as Röhl opted for two strikers rather than one frontman with two attackers playing wide.

The shape did change throughout the game as Rangers showed some much-needed flexibility.

Chermiti has faced criticism given his price tag. Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell insisted he saw "huge potential" and backed the new head coach to "help to get the best out of Youssef."

The 21-year-old looked a threat when he came on, and his first senior goal since 2023 will certainly have eased some of the pressure on him.

Next up is a trip to Easter Road on Wednesday night to face Hibernian, live on Sky Sports. Another win would take them above their opponents and potentially as high as third.

Then it is an Old Firm clash against Celtic in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park next Sunday.

If the German leads Rangers to three straight wins, they could be back in a title race and one game from winning a trophy.

A huge week that could change the whole complexion of their season.