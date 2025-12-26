Hibernian vs Hearts: Can David Gray's side stop the Scottish Premiership leaders in 150th-year anniversary clash?

On Christmas Day of 1875, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian met for the very first time.

On Saturday, 150 years and two days later, the Edinburgh Derby will have its 668th instalment - live on Sky Sports.

But perhaps the significance of the 150th anniversary of this great rivalry has been lost in the fairy-tale story that has consumed Scottish football this season: Hearts are top of the league.

The Jambos are six points clear and are the first non-Old Firm team to top the tree at Christmas since Aberdeen in 1993.

Saturday will mark the midway point of this campaign, with 20 matches standing between Derek McInnes's side and a first league title in 65 years.

Many thought breaking the Old Firm's four-decade-long duopoly was impossible; some still do.

However, something special is brewing at Tynecastle, and nobody would love to dent their title dreams more than their city rivals.

Gray: Hibs ready for 'special' derby

Hibs have been consistently inconsistent this season.

Encouraging performances, without positive results, in early-season European qualifiers against FC Midtjylland, Partizan Belgrade and Legia Warsaw evoked a sense of optimism around the club, especially off the back of a third-place finish last term.

But they couldn't follow it up.

They sit fifth in the league, 16 points off their rivals, but only five shy of third place.

It could be better, it could also be worse. I'm sure Hibs fans will remember where they were this time last year… four points off the bottom.

"I think they're always special (games). It doesn't matter if you're top of the league or bottom of the league," said Hibernian head coach David Gray.

"Last season was very contrasting in terms of where both clubs found themselves last year. You could be in different divisions, it really doesn't matter.

"I know the importance of this game. I know the importance of what it means to everybody involved at the football club, the fans. It's the one fixture you look for every single season when they come out.

Image: Kieron Bowie is Hibernian's top goalscorer in the league this season with six goals

"They're special, special games to be involved in. Even more special if you come out on the right result.

"My job is to make sure the players are fully ready for it at the weekend and look forward to the game because they're brilliant games to be involved in.

"In my opinion, it's the greatest game to be involved in as a Hibs player. You should relish it and look forward to it because they are special occasions if you get the right result."

McInnes: Derby more than three points for Hearts fans

The bragging rights, however, are with the Jambos.

Not only because of their league position, but also because of their recent derby success.

Craig Halkett's dramatic stoppage-time volley earned all three points at Tynecastle in October and may go down as one of the most famous Edinburgh Derby goals in history should Hearts go on to win the title.

Top of the table or not, this fixture means so much more to the supporters than just three points.

"I wondered about how my approach would be ahead of the last derby as a manager," said Hearts head coach Derek McInnes.

"Do we talk it up just to make sure everybody realises the importance? I spoke about it, I didn't want to dilute it either, but we just tried to get the balance right.

"It's about every three points, every opponent, and for that it's no more than that and we're concentrated on the performance.

Image: Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (R) is the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership, one goal ahead of Claudio Braga (L)

"We're all well aware, everybody that works for Hearts, that in the eyes of our supporters and everybody connected with the club, how this can feel like more than three points and that should never ever be forgotten.

"There is an emotional part to it, but I expect my players to be fully charged, fully motivated.

"I can't ask them to be more motivated just because it's a derby, because the motivation is clear in the team. I don't expect us to run harder just because we're playing Hibs. I don't expect us to be more motivated to win."