Scottish Premiership title race: Will Hearts be caught by Celtic or Rangers in thrilling top-flight season?

Derek McInnes insists Hearts "don't really care about Rangers or Celtic" as they continue to prove why they are now being considered as genuine title contenders.

They fought back to rescue a 2-2 draw against the Hoops with Martin O'Neill adamant his side are "still in the competition" despite dropping back to third in the Premiership.

The Jambos were without some of their biggest performers in Lawrence Shankland, Cammy Devlin and Beni Baningime but belief they can be the first non-Old Firm side to be crowned Scottish champions for over 40 years is continuing to grow.

"I think that the fact that we are disappointed not to win the game says a lot," said Hearts boss McInnes.

"To come back against Celtic, you need to do a lot right, but underneath that is character and belief. I thought that was screaming out of the players.

"I spoke last week saying I need to try and enjoy this more. But from where we were last season we've come so far.

"We feel comfortable where we are, but we know there are challengers coming. We have to be ready.

"We've been top of the league for four months - that's not just a purple patch.

"We don't really care about Rangers or Celtic - we need to take each game as it comes."

After Celtic's backs-to-the-wall draw against Bologna kept their Europa League hopes alive, O'Neill saw his winning domestic run as Hoops boss this season end at Tynecastle Park.

"I'm not sure that either team had control," he said. "We were under pressure, away from home at the league leaders. But after we scored the second we were back in control.

"The sending off had a major effect, psychologically and physically.

"We're still in the competition. Simple as that. We've given ourselves ground to catch up from, but we're still there.

"We have to try to get a result on Thursday night. There's terrific spirit in the side, and that'll be very important come the end of the season."

Who is best equipped to win the title?

While Hearts continue to impress, Danny Röhl has rejuvenated Rangers and O'Neill has brought back the belief at Celtic.

And can Motherwell be ruled out just yet? Flying under the radar, but nine games unbeaten at Fir Park without conceding a goal sees them sitting just five points behind Celtic.

Here is what the Sky Sports pundits had to say after Sunday's epic at Tynecastle Park.

Former Hearts boss Craig Levein

"I think today's performance by Hearts was a little bit different than some of the other ones recently.

"When it comes down to it, they've shown that they can go out and go toe to toe with anybody out there and if it's a fight, so be it.

"The centre-backs are dominant, the back line's really solid, safe, the goalkeeper, no matter who they pick.

Image: Marc Leonard [R] made his Hearts debut against Celtic

"With the two holding midfielders missing and Lawrence Shankland being injured, would Hearts have enough to get something out of the game? And they've answered that question, coming from behind twice.

"So that when they're in a position when they go and they're 1-0 down somewhere, it doesn't faze them.

"There's a lot of things happening in the dressing room at Tynecastle just now that are going to push this team forward and I'm very confident that they'll be there or thereabouts at the end of the season."

Former Celtic defender Darren O'Dea

"I can't argue with what Craig's saying.

"It feels right from the start of the season, the team that's had the most consistency is Hearts.

"They've recruited well, Derek McInnes has done a brilliant job and they've been there for four months.

"Rangers, obviously, had a change of manager mid-season, Celtic had multiple changes of manager.

"I think Rangers now have got into a position where they're clearly picking up results and, with results, they gain confidence.

Image: On-loan Celtic striker Tomas Cvancara set up their second goal vs Hearts on his debut

"I'm going to say it from a Celtic point of view, I think the mentality at Celtic has to be, if we perform to our levels, if we recruit a couple of players, it's still in their hands.

"Once this comes down to the last 10 games, then even the split, these other teams haven't gone through it.

"That's where the big test is, but Celtic need to stay in touching distance.

"Hearts could have walked away with three points and you're talking nine points. I think as long as Celtic stay within touching distance, I think the real test will come down in the last 10 games."

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd

"Rangers are quietly going about their business.

"I'm not going to jinx it. Hearts are favourites, top of the league.

"I think you look at the three teams, Hearts acted really quickly in the transfer window, they went back into it this week and they might go again between now and the end of it.

"Celtic, I think, have to.

"You look at Rangers, they've brought in a few bits of quality and I expect them to get another couple of players in before then, but Hearts are still favourites for me."