Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers expects Scott Brown, Leigh Griffiths and James Forrest to sign deals

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is confident over new deals for his star players

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers expects Scott Brown, Leigh Griffiths and James Forrest to all sign new deals with the club.

Captain Brown is in the final year of his current deal at Parkhead, and winger Forrest is out of contract in the summer allowing him to speak to other clubs from January.

Striker Griffiths, who has scored 100 goals for Celtic, has a contract with the Scottish champions until 2021, but has been in talks with the club about extending his deal beyond his current term.

Ahead of the trip to St Mirren on Friday night, Rodgers revealed he expects serious progress on all three players shortly.

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths and Scott Brown are expected to agree new deals with the club

He said: "We are pretty close on Leigh (Griffiths). He clearly wants to be here, we want him to be here, so that will be good news. We think that is not too far away.

"Scott (Brown) has made it clear he wants to be here and I am sure there will be a deal done pretty soon on that. He is quite relaxed about it. He knows what we think of him here at the club so hopefully that will be done.

"James (Forrest) and his people will be speaking with the club and likewise a player we would love to extend here because he has been absolutely brilliant in my time here."