Celtic captain Scott Brown considering offer from Australian side Western Melbourne

Celtic captain Scott Brown is considering an offer to join Australian side Western Melbourne, according to Sky sources.

Sources understand the new A-League side have offered a multi-year contract to the 33-year-old who could join them on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Melbourne director Lou Sticca has a long-standing relationship with Celtic which the Australian side hope will help seal the deal for the former Scotland midfielder.

Brendan Rodgersis keen to keep Scott Brown at Celtic Park

Brown's current deal with the Scottish champions ends in the summer of 2019 and he has been free to speak to other clubs about a possible move from the start of January.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to keep his inspirational captain at Parkhead and Brown has been offered a new contract by the club.

Previously Rodgers said: "I won't be surprised if there are a few clubs interested in him coming into his last year.

"He loves it here, loves being here. But sometimes towards the end of a career, players can get offered a financial reward for two or three years that they may not get again in their life."

The Hoops remain top of the Scottish Premiership table despite losing 1-0 to rivals Rangers in the recent Glasgow derby at Ibrox and are heading to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp during the winter break.