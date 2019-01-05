Celtic sign winger Oliver Burke on loan from West Brom

Oliver Burke will join up with the Celtic squad in Dubai

Celtic have signed winger Oliver Burke on loan from West Brom until the end of this season, subject to a medical.

Burke joined the Baggies for £15m from RB Leipzig in August 2017, but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by, and has not started a Sky Bet Championship match this season for Darren Moore.

The 21-year-old, who has won five caps for Scotland, will join up with Brendan Rodgers' squad in Dubai this week for their winter training camp.

Albion's sporting and technical director, Luke Dowling, told the club's website: "The opportunity to join a club of Celtic's stature on loan was felt by everyone to be the best pathway to help develop his career.

"Oli liked what Celtic had to offer and he has obviously got the opportunity to play on a great stage which should be of benefit to him.

"I would stress that there is no 'option to buy' clause at the end of the loan and he will be back with us at the end of the season.

Brendan Rodgers is looking for forwards after Leigh Griffiths took time out from playing

"We will be keeping a close eye on his progress and still believe that in Oli we have a talented player who we are anxious to develop and progress."

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is also understood to be looking for two forwards in the January transfer window.

Odsonne Edouard is the club's only recognised centre-forward after Leigh Griffiths' decision to take time away from the game to deal with ongoing personal problems.