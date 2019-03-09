Scottish Premiership: Celtic held as Motherwell ease to victory

Curtis Main, Jake Hastie, Allan Campbell and Liam Grimshaw celebrate Motherwell's third goal

Celtic's run of eight successive Scottish Premiership victories finally came to an end with a goalless draw against Aberdeen.

It was the first stalemate between the sides in their last 26 league meetings, with Neil Lennon's Celtic failing to capitalise on nearest title-rivals Rangers' 1-1 draw at Hibernian on Friday night.

Despite dominating possession and chances, the Hoops failed to score a league goal for the first time in 2019, maintaining the eight-point gap that existed between themselves and Rangers going into the weekend's fixtures.

Neil Lennon salutes the Celtic faithful on his return to Parkhead as interim boss

Motherwell cruised to a comfortable fourth successive victory at Fir Park, comfortably beating local foes Hamilton 3-0.

Well were sparked by two goals in the opening 11 minutes from David Turnbull, who opened up with a smart left-footed shot in the third minute before tucking home a penalty after Gboly Ariyibi had been brought down.

Eight minutes before the break, Turnbull turned provider for Jake Hastie to add a close-range third for his fifth goal in his last six matches.

Livingston came from a goal down to beat St Johnstone 3-1 at the West Lothian Courier Stadium, handing the Saints a seventh league defeat in eight games.

Defender Joe Shaughnessy gave the visitors the ideal start after 14 minutes, firing home a loose ball after the Livi defence had failed to adequately clear a corner.

But the home side were back on level terms seven minutes before the break, with Craig Halkett heading home a pinpoint cross from Alan Lithgow.

A minute after the restart St Johnstone were undone by another cross, this time Scott Robinson floating a ball to the far post for Craig Sibbald to head home only his second goal of the season.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Livingston completed the win, with Scott Pittman firing home from close range a square ball from Tevi Steve Lawson.

Relegation-threatened Dundee's wretched home record continued as they suffered a 10th league defeat in 15 games at Dens Park, losing 1-0 to Hearts.

The visitors ended a run of four games without a win courtesy of Sean Clare's goalmouth-scramble finish for his third goal of the season.