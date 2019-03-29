Celtic News

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney doubtful for Old Firm game with Rangers

Last Updated: 29/03/19 2:18pm

Kieran Tierney is struggling with a calf injury
Kieran Tierney is a doubt for Celtic's Old Firm game against Rangers on Sunday.

Interim manager Neil Lennon confirmed the left-back, who missed Scotland's European Championship qualifying double-header against Kazakhstan and San Marino with a calf injury, will be assessed ahead of Sunday's game, which is live on Sky Sports Football.

He said: "Kieran has had a bit of a reaction today [Friday] and may be a doubt. We will have to assess him tomorrow.

Celtic vs Rangers

March 31, 2019, 11:00am

"It is the same issue and we will leave it maybe as late as possible to see how it is.

"He looked uncomfortable so we will give it 24 hours to see how it goes."

