Kieran Tierney fit for Celtic's Scottish Cup final but will miss Scotland qualifiers

Kieran Tierney has declared himself fit for Celtic's Scottish Cup final against Hearts on Saturday but will miss Scotland's European Qualifiers next month.

The left-back last played against Aberdeen on May 4, the day the Parkhead club clinched their eighth successive Premiership title, and will undergo an operation on a double hernia next week.

As a result, Tierney will not be available for new Scotland manager Steve Clarke's first squad for the 2020 European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium next month, but he is ready for Hearts.

"I have been training the last two days and that is the hard two days. I think I have coped quite well with that so it is positive going into the game," he said.

"I would love to go away with Scotland but unfortunately the operation is booked for a few days after the cup final so that would rule me out. I think most people are within three and six weeks (out) so it is not too bad.

"You are frustrated, you want to make an impression with the new manager but I have to think of myself long-term as well."

However, the 21-year-old is looking forward to a swift return after his operation.

"The first half of the season was great for me. I played most games up until Christmas and then after that it was in and out with injuries but that's what happens in football," he said.

"I tried not to be too upset about that because it can happen to anybody at any time and I just need to be positive, and I have the right people around me, my family and friends. You just need to deal with it.

"The operation will fix it, that's the good news. I will look forward to get the operation and hopefully get back fit as soon as I can."