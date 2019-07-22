Celtic's Leigh Griffiths urges more to open up on depression

1:17 Celtic's Leigh Griffiths has been speaking about dealing with depression and urged others to get help if they need it Celtic's Leigh Griffiths has been speaking about dealing with depression and urged others to get help if they need it

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has urged more people to speak out about depression, following his own battle with the illness.

Griffiths made his first appearance in eight months last week when he came off the bench in a Champions League qualifier against Sarajevo after taking time out of football.

The 28-year-old said: "It's been very hard, very lonely at times," Griffiths said. "Without the help of the club, friends, family and support that I had, I wouldn't be sitting here now.

"I'm trying to be a bit more open now, not keep stuff to myself and speak to people.

"Regardless of who it is, team-mates, coaches or someone else at the club - if I've got something on my mind I will say it because ultimately I don't want to be in the place I was."

1:33 Griffiths said it was 'great to be back' after scoring in his return for Celtic during on Wednesday Griffiths said it was 'great to be back' after scoring in his return for Celtic during on Wednesday

Griffiths says he hopes others will speak up about their problems.

"Looking at what is happening in society, a lot of people are taking their own life and maybe if they opened up and speak a little bit more, then it could save lives," Griffiths said.

"So anyone that is suffering, and they want to speak to someone, open up and speak to anybody, there's a lot of people out there that will help."

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK