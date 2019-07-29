Celtic sign Rosenborg youngster Leo Hjelde

Hjelde, who is 16 this summer, will initially join Celtic's reserves with a view to working towards the first-team

Celtic have signed Rosenborg youngster Leo Hjelde on a three-year contract, subject to international approval.

Hjelde, who is 16 this summer, will initially join the reserves with a view to working towards the first-team.

The highly-rated centre-back has represented Norway at Under-16 level and his father Jon, also a former defender, played for both Rosenborg and Nottingham Forest during his career.

Hjelde said: "It is a real honour to join Celtic. I had a number of options in front of me, but I know that Celtic is the right place for me.

"I have had the opportunity to speak to many people within the club, including the manager, Neil Lennon, and that has been fantastic.

"I know that the club will provide me with the best pathway for my future and I am really looking forward to the next few years of my career at such a fantastic club."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!