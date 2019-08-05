Celtic to play Slavia Prague in a Champions League play-off if they beat CFR Cluj

Neil Lennon is hoping to guide Celtic back to the Champions League group stages

Celtic will face Czech champions Slavia Prague in a Champions League play-off if they overcome CRF Cluj.

Celtic play the first leg of the third qualifying round in Romania on Wednesday with the return leg at Celtic Park on August 13.

Waiting for the winners in the next round will be last season's Europa League quarter-finalists Slavia, who were beaten by Chelsea after taking the scalps of Sevilla, Genk and Zenit St Petersburg.

Celtic are aiming to qualify for the Champions League group stages after missing out last season.

They were beaten in the third qualifying round by Swedish club AEK Athens.