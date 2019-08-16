Neil Lennon: Celtic's Champions League exit to Cluj 'undeserved'

0:56 Neil Lennon admits Celtic have regrets about the manner of their Champions League qualifying defeat to Cluj, but believes they will come back stronger Neil Lennon admits Celtic have regrets about the manner of their Champions League qualifying defeat to Cluj, but believes they will come back stronger

Celtic's Champions League exit to Cluj in the third qualifying round was "bitterly disappointing" but ultimately undeserved, says Neil Lennon.

The Hoops were eliminated after a 5-4 aggregate defeat to the Romanian champions on Tuesday, the fourth time in six years they have failed to qualify for the group stage, and now face a Europa League play-off.

Lennon's tactics in the match came under fire from ex-Celtic striker Andy Walker, while midfielder Ryan Christie said that the team were not "streetwise" enough and Sky Sports News reporter Charles Paterson described it as "self-inflicted".

Cluj players celebrate reaching the Champions League play-off

However, while Lennon admitted he understood the "hysteria" around Celtic's Champions League exit, he called for perspective by pointing to the club's strong domestic start in Scotland, winning their first two league games 7-0 and 5-2.

"It's something we all wanted," Lennon said. "We're bitterly disappointed. But we still have a lot to play for. It's a setback, but we will go again. We didn't deserve to lose the game.

0:56 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says Celtic's failure to qualify for the Champions League is detrimental to Scottish football as a whole Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says Celtic's failure to qualify for the Champions League is detrimental to Scottish football as a whole

"I'm not a massive fan of statistics but we dominated possession and we had 20-odd attempts at goal. Sometimes as a manager, you have to sit back and say 'it wasn't our night'. Some of the goals they got were freakish to say the least.

"We've made a magnificent start (domestically), we're scoring a lot of goals and playing some brilliant football. I disagree (that Celtic are not a Champions League club). We've won the treble-treble.

0:40 Neil Lennon's tactics and transfer policy have been called into question following Celtic's shock Champions League exit to Cluj Neil Lennon's tactics and transfer policy have been called into question following Celtic's shock Champions League exit to Cluj

"It's been a couple of years now since we have qualified, but it is a very difficult thing to do. The club is still very much geared for the Champions League. We are disappointed and the players have their regrets, as do I. We let it go.

"I understand the hysteria. You have to take a step back from that and detach yourself from it. When we win 7-0, I'm not thinking I'm the next big thing. When we lose, I'm not too low about it. There has to be perspective."

Lennon's views were echoed by striker Leigh Griffiths, who described Cluj - ranked 288th in UEFA's coefficient rankings, 54 places behind Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps - as "no mugs" and felt that Celtic were unlucky.

0:59 Leigh Griffiths admits Celtic's early departure from the Champions League is 'difficult to take' Leigh Griffiths admits Celtic's early departure from the Champions League is 'difficult to take'

"It wasn't to be this year," he said. "It was difficult to take, not just for the fans but for us as well. We put so much into pre-season. Sometimes you need a bit of luck with you, and that was not with us.

"We knew how difficult the tie was. They're no mugs - they won their league. We pick ourselves up and move on.

"There's no easy games in Europe. It doesn't help that you have to play four sets of games to go through, but that's the way it is now. We need to start reaching the group stage.

"At a club like this you have to put it to the back of your mind. We have a game tomorrow (against Dunfermline) and we want to win that."