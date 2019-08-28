Celtic sign Moritz Bauer from Stoke on season-long loan

Moritz Bauer made 26 appearances for Stoke

Celtic have signed right-back Moritz Bauer from Stoke City on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

The 27-year-old joined Stoke in January 2018 from Rubin Kazan but made just 26 appearances in all competitions for the Potters.

The Austria international becomes Neil Lennon's seventh summer signing after Fraser Forster completed a loan deal from Southampton last week.

"I'm really, really looking forward to it. I know about the stadium, the historical Celtic Park, and I hope that I can win trophies here and have a very successful season," he told the club's website.

"It's a massive club with a big history and when you see the stadium from the outside and the players there who have already worn the jersey - they are big names.

"I love being here and having the target of being first as I like that pressure. There are players here who have already won titles, and it's a big opportunity for me to learn from them and grow as a player as I hope to be part of a successful team."