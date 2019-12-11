Ian Young, former Celtic defender, dies aged 76

Ian Young made 133 appearances for Celtic

Former Celtic defender Ian Young has passed away at the age of 76 after illness.

"Everyone at Celtic Park was saddened to hear that former Celt, Ian Young, passed away suddenly after illness at the age of 76," Celtic said in a statement on their website.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with the family and friends of Ian Young at this sad time."

Rest in peace, Ian. You'll Never Walk Alone 💚 pic.twitter.com/YQeRqVNaeY — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 11, 2019

Young played for Celtic between 1961 and 1968 becoming a key part of Jock Stein's early years, winning the Scottish League, the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup during his time at the club.

He had the misfortune of being injured during the 'Lisbon Lions' European Cup final win over Inter Milan in 1967.

He scored three times in 133 appearances for the Hoops.

He also made 14 appearances during a two-year spell with St Mirren between 1968 and 1970.