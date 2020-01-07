Celtic's Scott Sinclair 'in line for Preston move' after missing training

Celtic striker Scott Sinclair missed training on Tuesday morning ahead of a proposed transfer to Preston North End.

Sinclair sat out the Scottish club's warm-weather training session in Dubai because he is on the verge of a return to English football and a move to Deepdale.

The 30-year-old forward is still in Dubai but could fly back to the United Kingdom to hold talks with Preston manager Alex Neil.

Sinclair has been with Celtic for two-and-a-half-years but has found first-team opportunities lacking under current manager Neil Lennon.

He was taken to Celtic Park by Brendan Rodgers in a £3.5m deal from Aston Villa in 2016 and is one of the club's highest-paid players on a contract which expires in June.

Sinclair has scored 62 goals in 167 games for the Hoops and has won eight major trophies in his time with the club, which could come to an end in the current transfer window.