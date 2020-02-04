Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker to face no action from Scottish FA

Leigh Griffiths will be available to play against Motherwell on Wednesday

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths will face no disciplinary action from the Scottish FA after an incident involving Hamilton's Sam Woods.

Griffiths earned a yellow card from referee Nick Walsh after appearing to plant his foot into the Woods' leg and then pushing Alex Gogic as the pair squared up.

The SFA disciplinary panel have deemed that Griffiths will receive no further punishment.

Griffiths and Alex Gogic squared up with Sam Woods prone on the floor

He will be available for Wednesday's trip to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon had said he would be "bewildered" if Griffiths had faced any retrospective action, insisting there was "no malice" behind the incident.

Hamilton boss Brian Rice said there was "no debate" that it should have been a red card.

Speaking on Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher gave his verdict on the Griffiths incident.

"Griffiths is the only person who will know what his intent was, whether he can get out of the way or whether he can't," Gallager told Sky Sports News.

"When he brings his foot down, he's got to bring it down somewhere. Is he toppling over? I don't know, only he knows."

Gallagher also spoke about the decision to send off Hamilton, saying the referee had no choice but to dismiss the defender.

"The referee has no choice here because the minute Griffiths spins, he's got control of the ball," he added.

"Hamilton puts his arms around him and brings him down. It's a red card."