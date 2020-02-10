Jackie McNamara: Former Celtic and Scotland defender ill in hospital

Jackie McNamara returned to Dunfermline last year as a consultant

The family of Jackie McNamara have said the former Celtic captain is receiving the "best care possible" in hospital after he fell ill.

McNamara is also a former Dunfermline player and returned to the club, where he began his playing career, last year working as a consultant.

The 46-year-old, who won four league titles at Celtic and earned 33 Scotland caps, also played for Wolves, Aberdeen, Fakirk and Partick Thistle.

McNamara managed Dundee United, Thistle and York following his retirement in 2011.

There has been no confirmation of McNamara's illness or his condition.

McNamara played for Celtic from 1995 until 2005

A post on McNamara's personal Twitter account read: "This is Jackie's daughter. Thank you all for your kind words and support.

"My dad is getting the best care possible, as you all can understand this is difficult for us as a family and request privacy at this time."

Celtic wrote on Twitter: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at #CelticFC are with Jackie and his family."

A statement on the Scotland National Team Twitter account read: "The thoughts of everyone at the Scottish FA are with former Scotland player Jackie McNamara and his family."